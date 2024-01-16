Keiren Culkin Has Not Seen The Final Episode Of Succession; Here's WHY

2024 Emmy Awards winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Kieran Culkin found himself in a unique position. Despite Succession's 27 nominations and competing against his co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Stong, Culkin confessed to an expected detail that he has not yet watched the final season of Succession. 

Kieran Culkin's surprising revelation

Despite being an important part of the drama series, Succession, Kieran Culkin is yet to witness the series finale. Culkin claimed to Variety that during the release of the finale, he was in Poland, and due to some practical hurdle, he couldn't access his HBO Max account. 

"I was there. I shot it, so I vaguely recall - althogh I saw a clip of a scene yesterday and I was laughing and I was Like, that's funny. I forgot about that scene and it's a huge scene," Culkin said on the Emmys red carpet, highlighting the challenges of being both a participant and a spectator in the creation of the show. 

Culkin has been previously nominated twice for an Emmy, finally winning in the 2024 edition. He recently won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for Succession.

Succession dominates the Emmys

Succession emerged as a powerhouse at the Emmy Awards with 27 nominations. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the HBO series debuted on June 3, 2018, and ended on May 28, 2023. Succession won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, beating bigwigs like The Crown and The White Lotus. The 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Drama Series went to Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin for the drama. Snook and Culkin played the siblings, Roman and Sioban in the acclaimed series.

Succession revolves around the Roy family who are the owners of the Global media and entertainment giant Waystar RoyCo. The drama series garnered widespread critical acclaim throughout all four seasons. It earned praise for its exceptional writing, stellar cast performances, sharp humor, captivating musical score, high production values, and incisive examination of the subjects it tackled. The drama became a cultural phenomenon by addressing themes of corporate power, and family dynamics.

FAQs

How old is Kieran Culkin?
Kiera Culkin is 41 years old.
Are Kiera Culkin and Macaulay Culkin siblings?
Yes, Kiera Culkin and Macaulay Culkin are siblings
