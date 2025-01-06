Golden Globes 2025: Colin Farrell Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series; Thanks His Prosthetic Makeup Team

Colin Farrell looks back on his journey with prosthetics after Golden Globe Win for The Penguin.

On Sunday, January 5, 2025, Farrell took home his third Golden Globe when he claimed Best Male Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for an unforgettable performance in the role of Oswald Cobblepot in the series The Penguin. The limited series delves into The Batman villain's ascent to supremacy of the Gotham City crime syndication.

Farell joked in his acceptance speech, "No one to thank on this one. I did it all by myself," adding, "Just a raw, paired away performance."

The notorious character required three hours of the makeup chair per day for Farrell to transform. He joked at the ceremony while receiving his award, saying how easy his part was, then continued with great sincerity to talk about the work of the makeup team which made him into the character.

According to him, his morning routine, consisting of coffee and an '80s playlist, got him ready to get into character, an act that gives all credit to the creative people behind his getup. He said, "All it took was three hours in the chair in the morning. I drank black coffee, listened to '80s music, and I became a canvas for that team's brilliance."

"I guess it's prosthetics from here on out," he joked.

Colin Farrell previously described to various news outlets how the physical requirements of this role were heavy because his body, except for his hands and feet, is encased in prosthetics and a bodysuit to complete his transformation as the Penguin.

