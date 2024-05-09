'I Think Really Was Detrimental To My Career': JoJo Siwa Recalls How Dance Moms Changed Her Career and Life

JoJo Siwa recently talked about an important period in her life she spent on Dance Moms, in the most recent installment of her podcast. Her reflections are indicative of a complex experience that acknowledges its significant impact on her career and how testing it was for her.

As she began to recount her journey, Siwa openly shared her first impressions upon joining the cast of the reality series. She termed it as “detrimental” and “massive,” which shows how complicated her life on and after Dance Moms might have been.

Dance Moms was the biggest blessing according to JoJo Siwa but she had to leave

JoJo Siwa started the episode of her podcast JoJo Siwa Now with, "I think really was detrimental to my career and was massive for me, which was Dance Moms." Although she did not explain further in some detail, she only emphasized being grateful for what came out of the show.

For Siwa's part, however, she did more than just acknowledge Dance Moms but appreciated its role in shaping her career path. Even though she had a rough time, according to her, this particular television show was the greatest thing that ever happened to her.

Siwa recently participated in the Dance Moms Reunion. “The Dance Moms reunion, you know, it was a mixed bag of bones for me, for sure,” JoJo expressed.

The podcast host got introspective in this episode as well as reflected on why exactly she left Dance Moms during the sixth season altogether. She admitted that she loved the program and even cherished those people with whom she worked.

For the unversed, Jojo Siwa decided to leave Dance Moms season 6 after signing a contract with Nickelodeon. At present, she managed to rebrand herself to start afresh taking inspiration from none other than Miley Cyrus. She took the world by storm revealing her new look alongside the release of her new song Karma.

She expressed in her podcast, “It was tough, though, because I really enjoyed being a part of it. I loved it. I loved my friends. I didn't think my friends would still be friends with me if I wasn't on the show. I didn't know how the world was gonna react. It was very tough because it was so real. It was all that I knew.”

JoJo Siwa’s reflections after quitting Dance Moms

Siwa took quitting Dance Moms seriously by ruminating and having discussions with her mother Jessalynn who had initially opposed her choice. Nonetheless, despite all fondness towards the series’ cast and crew, Jojo believed that finding different ways of growing up both personally and professionally was inevitable.

Looking back now, leaving Dance Moms can be seen as a turning point where she was able to take action independently guided by intuition and foresight, according to Siwa’s thoughts. Siwa said, "I think leaving Dance Moms while I still loved it was the best decision."

In her podcast, she talks about the complications of fame and the creation of one’s identity on stage. JoJo Siwa continues to be on the center stage with her recent single Karma taking over the Internet as fans get accustomed to her wild rebrand.

