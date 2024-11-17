‘Got Away With It’: Ethan Slater Can’t Believe He Played THESE Three Characters In His Wicked Audition Tape; DEETS Inside

Ethan Slater aced his Wicked audition by playing a triple role. The actor auditioned for the highly anticipated fantasy musical as his character Boq, Glinda (Ariana Grande’s character), and Nessarose (Marissa Bode’s character). In an interview with People magazine, Slater reflected on his Wicked audition days.

“I did two scenes and sang Boq’s songs, 'The Ozdust Ballroom' and 'March of the Witch Hunters,' which is the second movie," he told the outlet. However, he didn’t have anyone read lines with, so in the tape he sent in, Slater played Glinda and Nessarose off-camera and read his lines on camera.

Calling his decision to play three characters in his audition tape “bold” Slater added, "I can’t believe I got away with it.” On the other hand, he knew he wanted to take his time with the script so he couldn’t “get somebody to spend that time with me, so I just did it with myself.”

The extra efforts contributed to him getting the part in the big-budget film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. This was indeed a double win for Slater as years ago, he auditioned for the role of Boq on Broadway but didn’t get it.

However, he later bagged the title role in the musical version of the hit Nickelodeon television series Spongebob Squarepants, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. The much-awaited Wicked film, adapted from the Tony-winning Broadway musical, stars Cynthia Erivo and Grande in the lead roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

“Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads,” says the film’s official synopsis. The star-studded ensemble also includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, and many others.

Wicked will be released in theaters on November 22.