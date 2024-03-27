'Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force': Sean Diddy Combs' Lawyer Dubs Investigation Against Rapper 'Witch Hunt'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean Diddy Combs is standing firm against accusations after Homeland Security searched his lavish homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Sean Diddy Combs's lawyer describes raid as 'witch hunt'

Sean Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, described the raids as a "witch hunt" to Page Six and criticized the aggressive tactics used by authorities, particularly how they treated Diddy's children and employees.

Dyer told Page Six, “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,”

Dyer clarified that “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

The unexpected raid caught Diddy and his team off guard, as they were preparing for a vacation in the Bahamas for spring break. Sources revealed to the outlet that helicopters arrived before Diddy was even aware of the situation.

Dyer asserted that “This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,”

One source described a distressing scene during the raid, revealing that, “lasers pointed on his sons’ heads, faces and hearts while they were handcuffed and escorted outside.”

Brendan Paul's arrest was unrelated to Sean Diddy; Reports

During the raid, Brendan Paul, described as Diddy's protégé, was arrested for personal drug use. However, sources close to the situation insisted that Paul's arrest was unrelated to Diddy's affairs and emphasized that labeling him as a "drug mule" was unjustified.

The sources claimed, “The idea that he’s a drug mule is ridiculous… He was only arrested, and he has already been released. His arrest has nothing to do with anyone other than Brendan,”

The investigation follows a series of lawsuits accusing Diddy of sexual assault and rape, allegations vehemently denied by Diddy and his legal team. Despite these legal battles, Diddy's lawyer maintains his innocence, stressing that no criminal or civil liability has been established in connection with the allegations.

Diddy had plans to spend time with his twin daughters in the Bahamas when the raid occurred. Reports initially suggested he was detained at the airport, but it was later confirmed that he was seen in Miami. The investigation involves multiple law enforcement agencies and is tied to lawsuits filed against Diddy in New York's federal court, notably by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie.

Though Diddy and Cassie settled her lawsuit swiftly, additional accusers have since come forward with similar claims, all of which Diddy vehemently denies. As the investigation continues, Diddy remains steadfast in his determination to clear his name of the allegations leveled against him.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

