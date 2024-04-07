Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Thanks Fans For Support; Says He Will Reveal What ‘Really Happened’ Between Them

So, what really happened between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson?

The couple recently split after an alleged heated altercation. During the incident, Blanchard had locked herself in the bathroom as Anderson banged on the door, allegedly screaming Let me in, let me in! The special education teacher finally addressed his divorce in a video on social media, which broke the internet!

Ryan Anderson addresses divorce in new video

On April 6, Anderson shared a video on Instagram and TikTok thanking fans for their support. Shockingly, he asked fans to wait to see what ‘really happened’ between him and Blanchard, which will be shown in the Lifetime show they filmed in that duration.

In the video, he said, “Hey everybody, I just want to thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people.”

“I just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life, guys. “Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that,” Anderson added.

"And I just want to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. I’m just hanging in. I just want to say thank y’all to everybody, and God bless," he concluded the message.

Advertisement

Blanchard is a convicted murderer who allegedly killed her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard when she was young. After serving an eight-year sentence, she was released in December last year. The couple married in a jailhouse ceremony that lasted two years before she called it quits in March.

Blanchard’s side of the story

Anderson’s video message dropped after Blanchard’s friend Nadiya Vizier gave statements to People’s Magazine about their split. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't," Vizier said.

"So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary," she continued.

Blanchard’s cousin Bobby Pitre also told the media outlet that the relationship between her and Anderson wasn’t “genuine” and that, as per Vizier, the latter would often get insecure and controlling.

What Anderson and Blanchard are up to?

After the separation, Anderson shared on social media that he was “not doing well.” When romance rumors between Blanchard and her Ex-fiance Ken Urker circulated, Anderson was taken aback. "For me, it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him," he told People’s Magazine on April 6.

Advertisement

"I haven't spoken to her, so I just don't know what's going on," Anderson further explained. "I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all," he added.

As for Blanchard, she is entirely over it! She told the media outlet about undergoing a “personal and physical transformation” and went for a rhinoplasty surgery on April 5.