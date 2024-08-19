Harry Potter: Where Was Voldemort During The First Wizarding War? Explored

The Harry Potter world is a rich and extensive fictional universe, with many major events occurring before Harry's birth. One of the most significant events is the First Wizarding War, where Voldemort, as Tom Riddle, first reigned as King of Hogwarts and opened the Chamber of Secrets. Before the war, Voldemort killed his father's family and traveled to Albania to create the Horcruxes. He gained followers and began the First Wizarding War. The exact date and location of the war are not mentioned in the Harry Potter books and movies.

When did the First Wizarding War take place?

Voldemort's early years and actions before the First Wizarding War became a pivotal part of the Harry Potter story. Harry and Dumbledore study Voldemort's past to find his Horcruxes in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Voldemort's quest for his heritage at Hogwarts is sparked by his mother's family and his connection to Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of Hogwarts.

Voldemort, as a teenager at Hogwarts, visited Little Hangleton to learn about his family and muggle status. He killed the Riddle family and traveled to Albania to search for the Lost Diadem of Ravenclaw. After returning to Britain, Voldemort worked at Borgin and Burkes, rejecting offers to join the Ministry of Magic. He befriended Hepzibah Smith, a descendant of Helga Hufflepuff, who had Hufflepuff's cup and Slytherin's locket. Voldemort killed Hepzibah to obtain the cup and locket, leaving Borgin and Burkes and disappearing for ten years.

Voldemort resurfaced at Hogwarts, attempting to secure a position as Professor of Defense Against the Dark Arts. However, he failed, and Dumbledore suspected he used the visit to hide a Horcrux in the Room of Requirement. Only a few years after his last attempt, the First Wizarding War officially began.

In 1970, Tom Riddle declared himself the Dark Lord, or Lord Voldemort, and attempted to gain power in Britain. Riddle had already gained a loyal following, which would later become his Death Eaters. Voldemort's army grew in power by joining forces with outcast creatures and magical beings, such as Giants and Werewolves. The First Wizarding War lasted eleven years, ending in 1981.

Where was Voldemort during the war?

Voldemort's headquarters during the Second Wizarding War were Malfoy Manor, but there is limited information about his headquarters during the First Wizarding War. It is likely that Voldemort used Death Eaters' homes at will, summoning followers using the Dark Mark. He may have owned the Gaunt Shack and the Riddle House, but they are unlikely to be used as headquarters due to their run-down condition and Voldemort's desire to avoid association with Riddle House and his muggle family.

During the First Wizarding War, Voldemort had many loyal followers and a high level of secrecy among the Wizarding community. The identity of his Death Eaters was largely unknown, making it difficult for the Order of the Phoenix and Dumbledore to attack him. The Order of the Phoenix faced its most dangerous years in 1980 and 1981, after Peter Pettigrew became a Death Eater and revealed information about the Order and its members. Fortunately, the First Wizarding War ended in 1981.

How did the war end?

In 1980, Dumbledore met with Sybill Trelawney, the great-great-granddaughter of Seer Cassandra Trelawney, for a job interview at Hogwarts. However, the meeting was a turning point when Sybill gave a prophecy that sealed the fate of Voldemort and Harry Potter, revealing the complexities of their relationship.

Sybill Trelawney's prophecy predicted a boy born in July 1980 with the power to defeat the Dark Lord, born to parents who had defied Voldemort three times. Severus Snape eavesdropped on the prophecy, but was unable to hear it. Trelawney's prophecy led Voldemort to attack the Potters, killing James and Lily on October 31st, 1981. The Killing Curse later killed Voldemort.

The First Wizarding War ended that Halloween night in 1981, but Voldemort didn't die. Because of the many Horcruxes he had created in the years prior, he was able to survive and return to power many years later. Most of the Harry Potter books and the Harry Potter movies center on the beginnings and final confrontation of the Second Wizarding War. Yet the events of the First Wizarding War, Voldemort's actions and whereabouts, as well as his rise and fall, are crucial to understanding one of the most powerful Dark Wizards in Wizarding history and how Harry Potter's story truly began.

