Has Netflix Canceled Break Point After Season 2? Series Fails To Live Up To The Success Of Drive To Survive

Drive to Survive gained love and support from audiences as it was one of the first Netflix shows to be all about racing and also provide insider information on their favorite players. Makers adapted the format into Tennis and came up with Break Point in 2023. After two seasons, the streamer has decided to cancel the show. Why? Find out.

Is Break Point season 3 not happening?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did you know tennis isn’t Leander Paes’ favourite sport?

Yes. After the release of the second season in January 2024, makers are hinting at the show not returning for a third season. A creation out of racing show Drive to Survive, the docu-series ran for six seasons successfully. But looks like this Tennis special did not live up to the Drive to Survive expectations. It is more interesting to see if more seasons of Drive to Survive or a similar show on sports like Golf comes up amidst PGA Tour and LIV circuit rivalry. But, the reason for cancelation of Break Point is, the controversies of players. Novak Djokovic and his failed attempt to enter the Australian Open due to lack of taking Covid vaccine, makes creators believe that they should keep this show on a hold till viewership improves and so do player’s controversies.

Advertisement

What is Break Point all about?

A show with two seasons that first premiered in 2023, Break Point is about the world of Tennis. It is directed by Martin Webb and produced by Box to Box Films. The show has a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb and 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. The show’s official synopsis reads as, “A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of top tennis players as they travel across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours.” Unfortunately various reports from Times Of London suggest that the show would not return for a season 2. As we wait for more spin offs from Drive to Survive, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.