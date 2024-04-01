'Hope We Get A Chance': Ewan McGregor Shares His Thoughts On Returning To Star Wars As Obi-Wan Kenobi

At the vast expense of the Star Wars galaxy, one character has captivated audiences like no other –Obi-Wan Kenobi. Portrayed by the versatile actor Ewan McGregor, Kenobi’s story has become legendary. Recently, McGregor hinted at the possibility of returning to the iconic role, increasing the excitement levels of the Star Wars fans. Let’s delve into the possibility of McGregor returning to Star Wars and his excitement that shines through as he discusses the possibility of reprising his iconic role.

McGregor’s return

McGregor, known for his portrayal of the wise Jedi Master, expressed his eagerness to step back into the shoes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Following the success of the debut season of the Disney+ series centered around the Jedi Master, McGregor revealed his hopes for a potential continuation of Kenobi’s journey. Despite not receiving any official communication from Lucasfilm or Disney regarding future projects, McGregor remains optimistic about the prospect of revisiting the character.

A genuine wish

“The truth is, I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that, and I’m not lying about this now,” he told LADbible in a recent interview promoting his most recent series A Gentleman in Moscow. He said this to assure fans that he is not withholding any information and genuinely hopes for another opportunity to portray Kenobi on screen.

He added, “I don’t know. There has been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one’. Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it’s out and people like it, which I’m very, very pleased about.”

“I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s still time to tell more stories,” McGregor added. Well, all of this reflects how deeply he is attached to the character and is eager to explore further narratives within the Star Wars universe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, consisting of six episodes, followed the Jedi Master as he emerged from hiding to rescue a young Princess Leia from the clutches of the Galactic Empire’s Inquisitors. Along the way, Kenobi grappled with his past, facing off against his former apprentice, Darth Vader. The series received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, further fueling the desire for additional installments.

Evan McGregor’s portrayal in A Gentleman

In A Gentleman in Moscow, Ewan McGregor takes on the role of Count Alexander Rostov, a character at odds with the changing tides of history following the Russian Revolution. Adapted from Amor Towles’ acclaimed novel, the series delves into the life of Count Rostov, who faces a Soviet tribunal and is sentenced to indefinite exile at the luxurious Hotel Metropol.

Evan McGregor’s A Gentleman In Moscow made its exclusive premiere on Paramount Plus in the UK and Paramount Plus with Showtime in the US on Friday, March 29.

