EXCLUSIVE: Birds of Prey star Margot Robbie REVEALS why she thinks Ewan McGregor is a great villain as Roman

Margot Robbie revealed why she thinks Ewan McGregor makes a great villain as Roman Sionis aka Black Mask in Birds of Prey. The Oscar-nominated actress shared Ewan's reactions are just so disproportionate to the situations in Birds of Prey, which is why she loves him as a villain.

One of our favourite characters from Suicide Squad (2016), Harley Quinn is getting her much deserved solo film and we couldn't be more excited! As a screening in the US has already taken place, reviewers have been giving positive feedback to the Margot Robbie led film, Birds of Prey. Along with Margot, Birds of Prey also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Another intriguing character in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film is Ewan McGregor, who plays the main antagonist Roman Sionis aka Black Mask.

While talking about why she feels Ewan is the apt villain for Birds of Prey, Margot gushed, "Ewan was a great villain; he made some unexpected and brave choices with Roman. As Roman, he was able to shift from a toxic masculinity to playing up the narcissism by emphasizing how completely erratic and irrational Roman is." Furthermore, talking about Ewan's eccentric nature with regards to playing Roman, Robbie added, "I love him as a villain because his reactions are just so disproportionate to the situation."

Are you excited to see Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis in Birds of Prey? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan: Margot Robbie went full throttle both as an actor and a producer

Meanwhile, Margot recently confirmed to Variety that Jared Leto, who played Joker in Suicide Squad will not be returning, even as a cameo, in Birds of Prey.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is slated to release in India on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More