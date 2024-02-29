Top 15 Best Female Star Wars Characters

The Star Wars series has not only brought us on some truly strange and exciting journeys, but it has also given us some incredibly powerful and fearless female Star Wars characters.

From Princess Leia to the latest character of Daisy Ridley, Rey, here are the best and the most important Star Wars women.

Star Wars Female Characters

If you're a big fan of epic space adventures and have been on the hunt for Star Wars girl names online, we've got you covered. We've put together a fantastic list of the most iconic Star Wars female names from the Star Wars universe, along with some interesting tidbits about this incredible franchise.

1. Amilyn Holdo

Played By: Laura Dern

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It was quite a task for both the actor and the character. Stepping into Princess Leia's shoes after her passing due to Kylo Ren was no easy feat. Amilyn Holdo proved to be a strong Star Wars female character as she nearly took over as the leader of the resistance.

She demonstrated her worth by devising a survival strategy that rescued the fighters of the Resistance. Additionally, she selflessly gave up her life in order to protect the resistance and its soldiers.

2. Maz Kanata

Played by: Lupita Nyong'o

First appearance: Star WAr: the force awakens

In the wake of reboots, one could see Maz Kanata played by Lupita Nyong'o having a bit of resemblance to Yoda. She is an alien species, and one of the wisest characters in the franchise, not just in the category of female Star Wars characters but also throughout the galaxy.

Being wise is not enough to be alive in the galaxy far far away, so this Star Wars female character is also weponed with blasters and jetpack. She has lived long enough and come across many of the greatest legends in the Star Wars series.

3. Shaak Ti

Played by: Orli Shoshan and Tasia Valenza

First appearance: Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

The Togruta race is where this female Star Wars character belongs. But don't be fooled, they can be as deadly as a gun. Out of all the female Star Wars characters, Shaak Ti stands out with her wise mind.

She is a masterful Jedi and also a member of the Jedi High Council. While being the general in the Grand Army of the Republic, this female Star Wars character has even fought the Separatist army, alongside her Jedi brethren.

4. Assaj Ventress

Voiced by: Grey DeLisle and Nika Futterman

First Appeared: Jedi: Mace Windu by John Ostrander and Jan Ostrander

Assaj Ventress has been one of the most loved female Star Wars characters throughout the Clone Wars. She is brave but still a complicated one, as she aims to prove her worth in the eyes of Count Dooku.

She had always dreamt of being one thing her entire life - a true Sith. Dooku, with his high expectations and his ability to see the assassin lurking within her soul, had hoped for her to fulfill her desires. However, she was never deemed worthy of becoming what she longed for.

5. Merrin

Voice by: Tina Ivlev

First Appread: Jedi: Fallen Order

Another of the bold female Star Wars characters from the animated series, Merrin has been a victorious character through her appearances.

She was first shown as the sidekick of Cal Kestis and had a really small runtime, her role in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor added depth to her character in the Interstellar franchise.

Speaking of her skills, Merrin is one stiff character, with abilities of Nightster magick. Merrin has proved herself over and over as being the one strong warrior.

6. Mon Mothma

Played by: Caroline Blakiston and Genevieve O'Reilly

First appearance: Star Wars

Mon Mothma, despite her critical role in the original Star Wars trilogy, is one of the highly respected Star Wars women. She is the leader of the rebel alliance and commands great respect.

Her character came back in the Andor series, where she was forced to deal with political problems around her. Similarly, the Star Wars installment, Rogue One: A Star Wars story too gave a new look and appearance to the way this female Star Wars character deals with things.

7. Omega

Voiced by: Michelle Ang

First appearance: Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1, episode 1 - "Aftermath"

Although the young characters in the franchise have not performed well, this child member of the Clone Force 99, and also the female Star Wars character became a loved one soon. She was introduced in the series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and since then the audience has been emotionally involved with her role.

Omega is fearless, highly skilled, possesses unwavering determination, and above all, she has a kind and genuine soul. Among the members of the Clone Force 99, she is the character they hold in high regard and protect with utmost care. Many consider her to be one of the best female Star Wars characters.

8. Avar Kriss

Played by: not appeared on screen

First appearance: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule

Although this female Star Wars character has not made it to the screen yet, you have to know about her as she is one of the most prominent Jedi of the High Republic era. She is one of the most powerful Star Wars women and has control over the Force through means of music.

Referred to as the most compelling hero, she is also the Marshal of Starlight Beacon.

9. Sabine Wren

Played by: Tiya Sircar and Natasha Liu Bordizzo

First Appearance: Star Wars Rebels: "The Machine in the Ghost"

Wren, a member of the Mandalore's Clan Wren, made a bold move by leaving the Imperial Academy to join the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels. This awesome female Star Wars character spent quite some time away from her clan, but eventually, we witnessed her remarkable reunion with them.

Why does the list have her in its Star Wars girl names? Because with being a deserter and everything else, this powerful female star Wars character has also wielded the Darksaber for a short period of time.

10.Jyn Erso

Played by: Felicity Jones

First appearance: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Daughter of Galen Erso, the scientist who created the first ever Death Star, Jyn is a powerful female Star Wars character. Belonging to the rebel alliance and raised by the freedom fighter Saw Gerrera.

Jyn Erso was shown in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story seeking for her father, moreover she has been a part of the most extravagant heist, where she and her crew stole the Death Star schematics from the empire.

11. Hera Syndulla

Played by: Vanessa Marshall and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

First appearance: Star Wars Rebels: "The Machine in the Ghost"

A pilot shown in Star Wars Rebels, Hera was accompanied by her lover and former Jedi Kana Jarrus.

She is portrayed as the bravest female Star Wars character, who has freed the whole planet of Lothal. Hera is shown to have a connection with Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren. Along with being one of the rebellious Star Wars women, she even has motherly feelings that calm the audience down.

12. Rey Skywalker

Played By: Daisy Ridley

First appearance: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Introduced in the sequel trilogy, Rey Skywalker has to be considered as one the most powerful Star Wars female characters throughout the franchise.

She is shown to have discovered her Force power and also gets the chance to get trained by Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker himself. She has been a controversial character, while also having a sympathetic and emotional side presented on the big screen.

13. Ahsoka Tano

Played by: Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson

First Appearance: Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Ahsoka Tano, the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, made her debut in the 2008 animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, she later returned in a live-action role. Ahsoka is not only Anakin's apprentice but also his voice of reason. She has become a significant figure among the female characters in the Star Wars universe. Ahsoka's story takes a twist when she is unjustly accused of treason against the Republic, leading her to leave the Order.

Tano joins the Rebel Alliance and is shown to be an aid to Ezra Bridger as well as a crew member of the Ghost in Star Wars Rebels.

14. Padmé Amidala

Played by: Natalie Portman

First Appearance: Star Wars: Episode I-the Phantom Menace

It is not possible for her to not be included in the list of the most significant female Star Wars characters. Padmé Amidala is depicted as the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. As the queen of Naboo and a Senator in the Republic, she forewarned of Palpatine's rise to power in the film Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

At only 14 years old, she ascended to the throne of Naboo and shortly after, demonstrated her willingness to combat corruption.

15. Leia Organa Solo

Played by: Carrie Fisher

First Appearance: Star Wars

Princess Leia Organa was the one who spearheaded the entire franchise. The roster of key female Star Wars characters wouldn't be complete without her. Senator Bail Organa raised her, and she proved to be wise enough to help take down the first Death Star. This incredible leader even received training from her brother, Luke Skywalker.

In the sequel trilogy, she joined forces with the Resistance to fight against the first order. She possesses a strong determination and is committed to making things right.