Obi-Wan Kenobi EXCLUSIVE: Deborah Chow on Star Wars icon John Williams coming on board for the show's theme

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most anticipated shows from the Star Wars franchise given that it brings back two major characters from the universe including Ewan McGregor's Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as Hayden Christensen's iconic villain Darth Vader. The show also celebrates Star Wars in an epic manner with a John Williams theme.

In a roundtable interview with the show's director Deborah Chow, Pinkvilla got a chance to discuss what it was like bringing back the iconic composer John Williams on board for the show, after his memorable contributions to the franchise before. Williams has been known to have been the composer for all nine Skywalker Saga films. When asked how was it working with the legendary artist, Chow instantly described it as "remarkable."

Adding on about what convinced the 90-year-old musician to work on the show's theme, the director added, "I was very fortunate that John came on board to do the heme. One of the things that was quite interesting is that when we looked at a lot of the music that he had done for the trilogies over the years, there was no Obi-Wan theme and that's a large part of why John agreed to come on and do it."

Adding on about working with him given his historic contribution to the Star Wars universe, Deborah added, "He has epitomised Star Wars and it's hard to think of Star Wars without him, so we were very fortunate to have him."

Ever since the show's first two episodes premiered, the Obi-Wan theme quickly became a talking point as fans celebrated the iconic composer giving it his special touch and as revealed by Chow, it's even more key given how Obi-Wan was the only major character in the Star Wars films who did not have his own John Williams theme.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. The series premiered its first two episodes on May 27 and the rest of the episodes will be released weekly on Disney+ Hotstar.

