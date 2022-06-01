Obi-Wan Kenobi EXCLUSIVE: Moses Ingram on the reaction Ewan McGregor got after he arrived on set in costume

Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the most anticipated shows from the Star Wars franchise that finally arrived on streaming on May 27. The show which has Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi after nearly 17 years has been a special moment for fans. Among the new characters introduced on the show is Moses Ingram's Reva.

In a roundtable interview with Ingram, Pinkvilla got a chance to ask the actress what it was like to join the Star Wars franchise and to watch McGregor return to his iconic role. While describing Ewan as "extremely talented", Moses opened up about what it was like to see the actor come on set in his costume as the Jedi master again.

Speaking about the same, she said, "It was really exciting to work with some who I think is extremely talented. One of the more exciting things was watching lifelong Star Wars fans on set, grown men, big, gigantic people squealing at him coming onto set dressed in his costume and asking to hold the lightsabre and him being so generous with everyone. It was really exciting to watch other people's dreams come true."

As for her own character, Ingram's character stands out because of how she is referred to by her own name Reva/The Third Sister amongst her Inquisitor peers. It seems Reva's back story backstory suggests that she started as a Jedi before getting corrupted and seduced by Vader and Sidious thus, turning her to the dark side. In the premiere episodes of the show itself, Moses' character comes across as a strong one that will be crucial to the story as the show progresses.

Apart from McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Hayden Christensen also returns as the iconic Star Wars villain Darth Vader and puts on his suit for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered its first two episodes on May 27 and will be releasing new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.

