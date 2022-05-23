Obi-Wan Kenobi EXCLUSIVE: Ewan McGregor recalls Hayden Christensen's 'sweet' gesture towards daughter Clara

For Star Wars fans, the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker is nothing short of emotional. Obi-Wan Kenobi, the six-episode Disney+ miniseries, will see the two iconic characters partake in what is promised to be the "rematch of the century." While Kenobi and Vader indulged in the best-friend-turned-enemies sphere, Ewan and Hayden have shared a mutually admirable friendship over the decades past since the Star Wars prequels.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader's storyline spanning across the prequels era - Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith - Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen formed an unbreakable bond, both onscreen and offscreen. Given the years past, one wonders what it was like for the actors to not just take on the mantle of their most famed roles, to date, but also witness the other in their Star Wars avatar after all this time. In previous interviews, Hayden revealed that seeing Ewan back as the revered Jedi Master was a "very special moment" for him. What was it like for Ewan?

My daughter [Clara McGregor], who's 26 now, was four at the time when we did the... second one. (ponders) I think that's right, she was only little. But she really loved Hayden and he was very sweet with her and used to spend time with her. Ewan McGregor

Back in March, Pinkvilla was a part of Obi-Wan Kenobi's press junket and interacted with Ewan McGregor in a roundtable interview. We posed the above question to the 51-year-old actor on how the moment was for him to see Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader, especially with the rich history between these two iconic characters. Ewan couldn't help himself from showering praises upon his "lovely" co-star: "Well, it was very, very special for me too. I love Hayden and we spent a lot of time together in Australia when we shot [Star Wars] Episode 2 and 3."

Recalling their Star Wars prequels shooting days, Ewan elaborated, "We had months on both of those movies and then we also did reshoots in London for both those movies, we spent a lot of time together. And if we weren't shooting together, we were very often in the fight gym together because we had so much fighting to do, especially in Episode 3, we really, we had a lot of them, fighting to do together. So we were always learning that choreography and training and we just had such a great..."

McGregor also recounted how his eldest daughter, Clara McGregor, was equally fond of Christensen: "My daughter, who's 26 now, was four at the time when we did the... second one. (ponders) I think that's right, she was only little. But she really loved Hayden and he was very sweet with her and used to spend time with her." Ewan also touched upon the pressure Hayden took upon himself for playing a legendary villain like Darth Vader, commending, "I always... he's just really one of the good guys. He's a really lovely man and he took on board playing this enormous... can you imagine as a young actor taking on playing Darth Vader and he did it.

"And then afterwards, he made other movies but he also, he had a property in Canada. He was a farmer and he raises cattle and sheep and he looks after animals. And I love that side of duality to his life. And it's really nice, so, I was happy to see him again. It was just lovely to work with him again," McGregor divulged before concluding, "It really did feel very natural and looking across at him, it was like nothing had... like the last 20 years maybe didn't even happen, it was just ... they were just a dream. (laughs)"

Like we needed another reason to adore Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen's tight friendship!

Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on May 27.

