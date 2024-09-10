House Of Spoils TRAILER: What Happens When Ariana DeBose And Barbie Ferreira's Chef Duties Turn Spooky? Watch

Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose turns chef in the upcoming high-stakes kitchen drama, which gives off The Bear vibes but with a spooky twist. The story revolves around an ambitious chef (DeBose) who leaves her job to become head chef at her own restaurant in an upstate rural estate.

However, something haunting about the estate messes with the head chef’s mind and makes her see bizarre things, like worms crawling out of a dish. From popping anti-anxiety pills to seeing creepy hallucinations, DeBose’s character seems to be losing her mind. Towards the end of the trailer, she apparently turns into a wild being, feeding off of other people’s plates like a savage.

Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira and Succession's Arian Moayed also star in the film. At one point, Ferreira's character remarks how she’s never seen local greens like the one picked from the garden of the ‘haunted’ estate. Someone also hints at a horror past of the estate’s former owner, referred to as a “witch lady story.”

"I wouldn't eat anything from her garden," someone says in the trailer, hinting at the spooky past of the place. Will the chef survive or succumb to the terrors of the estate? The official synopsis reads, “a chef who opens her first restaurant where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, and self doubt, but the pressure heats up thanks to the spirit of the estate's previous owner who threatens to sabotage her”

DeBose earned massive acclaim and an Oscar for her role in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story and is known for her hosting skills after her memorable Tony Awards compèring. She previously starred in the family fantasy drama Wish opposite Chris Pine and Evan Peters. Her credits also include 2020 Hamilton, Argyle, Pine’s controversial flick The Poolman, and many others.

Advertisement

House of Spoils, helmed and written by Blow The Man Down creators Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, explores a unique food-horror genre. Apart from Ferreira and DeBose, Amara Karan, Mikkel Bratt Silset, and Marton Csokas round off the cast. The film will drop on Amazon Prime on October 3.