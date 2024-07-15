How Did Aegon Survive His Fall? House Of The Dragon Star Tom Glynn Carney Calls It ‘A Miracle’; DEETS

Spoilers ahead for House Of The Dragon season 2 episode 5!

The series' latest episode saw the aftermath of the Rook’s Rest battle, which concluded with Princess Rhaenys perishing along with her dragon and King Aegon getting brutally injured. With the King incapacitated, the Green Council decides on a regent to rule in his stead—Aemond—who not only has a complicated relationship with Aegon but might be responsible for his condition! It’ll be interesting to see their dynamic unfold…

How did Aegon survive his fall after the battle at the Rook’s Rest?

In an interview with USA Today, Tom Glynn Carney, who plays Aegon, opened up about the aftermath of the Rook’s Rest battle and his character's survival. "It's a small miracle," he said.

“His dragon Sunfyre took most of the brunt of the fall and might have cradled him. Maybe there's a little hand of God. And those Targaryens are tough. He's alive—for now,” he added.

Fans were quick to notice the parallel between Aegon and his father, the late King Viserys played by Paddy Considine, in his last days. Glynn Carney also knows that his character’s future and fate are similar to Viserys’s which means he must be donned with plenty of prosthetic makeup.

The actor recalled his former co-star sitting in his makeup chair for hours to get the prosthetics right. "Paddy loves that stuff. Halloween is his Christmas and New Year's and Easter," Glynn-Carney tells Entertainment Weekly.

Although the Dunkirk actor is not a fan of the make-up process, he was allowed to collaborate with the team to develop prosthetics that would restrict his movements and help him lean into his character’s physical movement.

“There's a piece down my neck, which is really tight and forces me to move as one unit rather than being able to move my head independently…It really helped influence the way that Aegon moves now,” he added.

Did Prince Aemond intent to kill his brother?

Was there malice behind Aemond’s actions in the Rook’s Rest battle? Did he really want to kill his brother, childhood bully, and ineligible King and be done with it? These questions inevitably popped into viewers’ minds after HOTD season 2 episode 4.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond, spoke to EW about his character’s intentions. He said Aemond did not intend to burn his brother, and it happened because he was tangled up with Rhaenys and Meleys in the sky.

But Mitchell also added that his character may have channeled his inner rage against Aegon—his childhood bully. “It raises the question of whether or not he would've done that or if Aegon was just collateral damage. I think that's compelling,” he added.

Now that Aemond has been assigned as the Prince Regent, will his rule be the doom for Team Green and King Aegon, or he and Sir Criston Cole will lead the Greens to victory? We must wait to find out!

House Of The Dragon season 2, episode 5, is streaming on Max and Jio Cinema.