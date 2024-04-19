Rapper Kid Cudi Announces Engagement With Designer Lola Abecassis Sartore; Says ‘Future Became Crystal Clear’

Kid Cudi is clearly in a ‘better place’ after popping the question! The rapper announces engagement with designer Lola Abecassis Sartore through an Instagram post and heartfelt caption. Cudi tells the world, “She is everything to me!”

Kid Cudi’s Surprise engagement announcement

The rapper and actor recently graced the red carpet with Sartore for the premiere of the Paramount+ series Knuckles. The latter was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on ‘that’ finger. On April 17, they took to their social media accounts to confirm the engagement.

Cudi wrote, “My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all.”

He continued, “Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.” His equally excited finance also shared her feelings and wrote, “I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott.”

Celebrities react to Cudi’s engagement

The Better Place singer’s friends reacted to the announcement and were happy for the couple. Amber Rose wrote, “Congratulations!!! With fire and heart-eye emojis. Ty Dollar Sign simply commented with red hearts.

The couple’s dating timeline remains unknown, but they look beautiful together. This post marks their first-ever couple photo on Instagram, and the fact that it is an engagement announcement makes it even more special.

The announcement came after Cudi was announced as a replacement for Vampire Weekend from the April 17 Coachella artist line-up. The Entergalactic actor may not enjoy the engagement bliss as he is prepping for his Insano World Tour.