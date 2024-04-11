How Did Megan Thee Stallion Cope Post Tory Lanez Drama at Kylie Jenner's Party? Singer REVEALS

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, in an interview for the cover story with Women’s Health Magazine, opened up about the “dark times” which she had to go through, in the aftermath of the Tony Lanez shooting case in 2020. She offered insight into how she recovered from the mental impact of this assault.

The Houston rapper discussed at length the difficulty she faced when coping with the incident. Discussions surrounding the incident were fueled with speculations and criticism, which led her to become severely depressed. This made it extremely difficult for her to return to music. “Before I went on stage, I would be crying half the time, because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans,” the Savage rapper stated. She did not feel like herself for a long time, and in turn, had to go to therapy to recover.

When did the incident happen?

In 2020, Megan Thee Stallion faced gunshot wounds at the hands of Canadian musician and rapper Tony Lanez in Hollywood Los Angeles. This happened as she got out of the car they were in together, after an argument at Kylie Jenner's pool party. Megan was left with bullet fragments in her feet.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies for shooting Megan, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. She received much backlash and criticism from fans and other artists, most of them questioning the authenticity of her story.

People expect me to take the punches, and handle it with grace: Megan Thee Stallion

“As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace,” Stallion told Women’s Health. “A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time. I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me,” she stated.

Megan expressed that she channeled her energy inward, allegedly cutting ties with people who did not contribute to her life, and engaging herself in activities like beach training, doing pilates, and hitting the gym. As she slowly recovered, she finally found herself in a “space” where she was “feeling good mentally.”

Megan is currently working on her third studio album, which is yet untitled. "I'm getting into a better space with making music that is still true to myself but also true to my message. I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns." She expressed how “proud” she was of herself, not quitting the show even when the times were hard, and wished to see herself “grow and be better.”

The rapper-singer is all set for her upcoming Hot Girl Summer Tour. In January this year, the Grammy winner said that with her upcoming album, she wants to give her fans the “Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

