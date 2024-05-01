‘Love Her’: Melissa McCarthy Reacts To Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Remark As Latter Issues Statement About Her Comment

After attending the Center Theater Group's CTG Gala on Sunday evening, April 28, Melissa McCarthy responded to Barbra Streisand's viral Instagram comment.

At the event, she stunned in a white dress and blazer, accompanied by director Adam Shankman. They posed together on the red carpet, and Melissa shared a few photos of them.

While stars like Mariska Hargitay, Elizabeth Banks, and Octavia Spencer all commented on how “gorgeous” and “stunning” Melissa looked, Barbra left a comment that was a whole lot different. “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Barbra said in her comment.

In response to the controversy, Melissa McCarthy shared her thoughts with a TMZ photographer on April 30. "Barbra Streisand is a treasure, and I genuinely admire her," McCarthy stated.

Her comment came in response to a question regarding Streisand's now-deleted Instagram comment, where she questioned whether McCarthy had used Ozempic.

Barbra Streisand responds to Melissa McCarthy's comment after it went viral

On April 30, after receiving backlash for a comment, Barbra Streisand addressed the situation. In a statement, she wrote, "I went on Instagram to look at the photos we posted of the beautiful flowers I received for my birthday. Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy, with whom I sang on my Encore album."

“She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!” added Streisand. Fans were shocked after they read the comment and came out in support of McCarthy.

More about Barbara Streisand and Melissa McCarthy

In 2016, Melissa McCarthy and Barbra Streisand met when they performed a duet of the song "Anything You Can Do" for Streisand's album Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.

In June 2023, the Little Mermaid actress described her encounter with Streisand to Entertainment Weekly. She stated that when Streisand opened the door, she was wearing leggings and holding lunch meat, which was not what she had anticipated.

