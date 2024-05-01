Kendrick Lamar Drops New Diss Track Titled Euphoria As Feud With Drake Intensifies; Deets Inside

The rap industry is on fire, as blazing tracks are being thrown as a part of the long-running feud. While J. Cole regrets releasing his diss 7 Minute Drill, Drake and Kendrick Lamar show no signs of stopping.

In the latest update, the music industry has been hit with another banger from Kendrick Lamar. If you are just as excited as we are, here’s everything you need to know about the recently launched track involved in the brutal feud.

Kendrick Lamar launches diss track

While taking aim at the Canadian rapper, Kendrick Lamar has recently come forth with a brutal diss track. With his new song Euphoria, launched on Tuesday, the Money Trees singer has again added fuel to the fire while also responding to Drake’s recently released tracks that had the industry amazed.

The lyrics themselves give the clear impression that they are aimed at Drake; however, the United in Grief singer has left no space for people to think that his track is not about the One Dance singer.

Coming to the lyrics, they again take a hit towards Drake as they speak of his early career as an actor. In the song, Lamar raps about the First Person Shooter rapper, "famous actor we once knew is looking paranoid and now spiraling." Further, he is even heard throwing statements such as "pathetic master manipulator," "habitual liar," and "not a rap artist" but instead a "scam artist."

Drake’s diss track

In this ongoing feud that began after the launch of the 2023 duet track by J. Cole and Drake, Kendrick Lamar took a hit towards both rappers by appearing on the track by Metro Boomin and Future, called Like That.

Following the release of Like That, J. Cole launched his diss track 7 Minutes Drill, the concluding track on his album Might Delete Later, but soon portrayed his regret during a live concert.

Not so later, Drake then came forth with his track Taylor Made Freestyle, which was not only a diss track aimed towards K-Dot but also a subtle reference to Taylor Swift and her album The Tortured Poets Department.

Well, this wasn't the only track that was aimed at the Alright singer, as Drake had also hinted at a track called Push Ups on April 13, 2024, on his social media. The studio version of the track was then launched on April 19.

