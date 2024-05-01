Pankaj Tripathi is on temporary break to spend time with family after brother-in-law’s tragic demise: Reports

Pankaj Tripathi and his family are currently grieving. Last week, the actor’s brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari passed away in a tragic car accident. His wife and Pankaj’s sister Sabita Tiwari who was also present in the car was heavily injured but is currently out of danger. Amid all of this, the Mirzapur actor is reportedly prioritizing his family and spending time with them.

Were Pankaj Tripathi’s sister and brother-in-law on their way to watch his shooting?

Refuting all these rumors, a source close to HT City revealed that the actor was in his village when this unfortunate incident occurred and the family is in shock. The source added, “However, they are trying to cope with the tragedy. Tripathi was on a break from his work. He was in his village and not shooting for anything. Now, he is using the time at hand to heal from the loss, and spending time with his family members.”

Pankaj will reportedly be returning to Mumbai in the first week of May and will begin the shooting of his upcoming film. The big title in his hand currently is Anurag Basu's next and fourth installment of the hit show Criminal Justice.

Details about the incident that took away the life of Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law

The unfortunate incident reportedly took place near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad at approximately 4.30 pm. This was on Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2 on April 20, 2024. The couple was traveling from Bihar’s Gopalganj to West Bengal when this happened. Reportedly, their car had crashed into the road divider and a CCTV footage of the same had gone viral on the internet.

While detailing the incident, ANI reasoned the car losing control as the cause of the mishap. Rajesh who was driving the car in an attempt to avoid an auto crash had subsequently lost control of the vehicle which made it climb onto a three-foot-high divider. Rajesh and Sabita were immediately rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad.

It was last year that Pankaj Tripathi’s father passed away at the age of 99 due to age-related issues.

