Attack on Titan: Megan Thee Stallion Adds Anime Reference to GloRilla’s New Single; Fans Say THIS

It is no surprise that Megan Thee Stallion is an anime fan. The rapper has always been vocal and public about her love for anime. Oftentimes, she has dressed as anime characters and posted them on social media for the fans to see. But this time, the rapper has taken her love for anime to the next level. Megan recently appeared in GloRilla’s new single, ‘Wanna Be.’ And fans could not help but notice that her lines had a reference to Attack on Titan. Here is how she mentions this anime in the new song.

Megan Thee Stallion Plugs Attack on Titan in New Song

GloRilla released a brand-new single this week, called 'Wanna Be.' While the song has many elements that are in talk, one particular nuance that caught the attention of a lot of fans is the line that Megan Thee Stallion sings in the single. This is “I’m the female titan / I’m steppin’ on b*tches / I’m showin’ my t*tties / I tore up the city.”

The lines come at the 1:24 mark in the song. Here, Megan seems to be calling herself a Titan, that too a female one. Since the release, this display of love for Attack on Titan has become a talk for all the fans.

Fans React to the Lyrics

A lot of comments on the video are about the mention of Attack on Titan. One fan wrote "I’ma female titan, I’m steppin on bitches” The AOT reference is [fire emoji]"

Another one took to the comments section to add "The female Titan, ! Love Meg for the AOT Reference." Other people commented on this comment, thinking that no one noticed the AOT reference. However, the word seems to be spreading like wildfire as fans shower love on the new single.

Who is the Female Titan?

As for the original Female Titan, this character is the Titan version of Annie in the show. It is seen that Annie has to turn into the gigantic Titan to fight Eren. As per Wiki, this Titan is one of the Nine Titans in the story and possesses the power to copy and mimic others' moves and actions.

