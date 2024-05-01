Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been the talk of the town since it was initially announced last year. Quite recently, the makers of the film revealed that the film is officially titled Coolie, and also shared a short title teaser, as is customary with Lokesh Kanagaraj films.

The short teaser acted as a massy introduction to what could be expected from Rajinikanth’s character in the film. Further, the teaser also had several references to some Thalaivar classics from the 1970s and 80s in the form of dialogues and background scores. However, in the latest update, ace music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a copyright notice to the makers of Coolie for using his 1983 song ‘Va va pakkam va’ without taking prior permission.

Ilaiyaraaja’s legal notice to Coolie team

The title teaser of Coolie uses the song ‘Va va pakkam va’ from Rajinikanth’s 1983 film Thanga Magan, which was initially composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The legal notice mentions that no formal permission has been taken from Ilaiyaraaja, who is the original owner of the song. This is considered to be an offense under the Copyright Act of 1957.

Check out Coolie’s title teaser below:

This is not the first time that Ilaiyaraaja has sent a copyright notice for the usage of his songs without permission. In 2017, the music director sent a similar notice to his long-time collaborator, SP Balasubrahmanyam, his son SP Charan as well as renowned singer KS Chithra for performing his songs without prior permission.

More about Coolie

Coolie marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Although extensive details regarding the film have been kept under wraps, it is understood that the film will feature the Petta actor in a negative role. Additionally, it is speculated that Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj will play prominent roles in the film.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. The stunt duo Anbariv have been roped in for the action direction. Girish Gangadharan, who previously worked with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Vikram, has been roped in to crank the camera for the film, while Philomin Raj will take care of the film’s editing.

