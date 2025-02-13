How Did Zeeko Zaki Lose 100 Pounds Steadily? Throwback to When FBI Actor Revealed His Weight Loss Secret

In 2019, before he became a household name on CBS's FBI, Zeeko Zaki went through an incredible change, losing 100 pounds in eight years. The actor shared his tips for a slow and steady weight loss process.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, the Egyptian-born actor revealed how he tackled weight loss as a slow and mindful process. He stressed that it was not an overnight transformation.

Zaki remembered how his changing body made him feel like a different person every year. He deliberately lost about 10 pounds every year, accentuating a gradual and steady pace.

He said, "The craziest part was just being kind of a different person every year. You get like 10 lbs. a year, I wanted to do it slow."

One of his primary strategies was borrowed from The 4-Hour Body by Timothy Ferriss: consuming 30 grams of protein upon rising, a habit he urged others to adopt.

He told the outlet, "But my biggest tip and the thing that I walked away from was a little trick I learned from The 4-Hour Body by Timothy Ferriss — 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of waking up. So give it a shot."

Even with his dramatic change, Zaki conceded that in his head, he was still the same individual he had always known. It was not until he saw himself in the mirror that he realized the difference.

"The fact that we kind of got to reveal whoever this guy is with you guys here was pretty exciting because until I look in the mirror, I just still feel like that old kid," Zaki added.

His own fitness regimen started in high school, following his experience on the rowing team. In 2019, he said that he began by doing P90X workout videos and trying out various diets and exercises. He cycled through new exercises every six months, ranging from yoga to CrossFit, keeping his routine new and exciting, as per Delaware Online.

With his hectic FBI shooting schedule, Zaki kept up his fitness regimen by waking up at 4 a.m. for a 30-minute workout before going to set. He felt that being active was crucial to being able to withstand the exhausting 12 to 14-hour shoot days, stressing that if one were not conditioned, the body would break down fast.

In retrospect, Zeeko Zaki's weight loss not only changed his body but also re-emphasized the necessity of consistency, balance, and flexibility in ensuring a healthy life.