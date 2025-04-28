General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Spencer Save Sonny Corinthos From a Deadly Attack?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, April 28, promise an action-packed episode filled with betrayal, danger, and shocking discoveries. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will uncover a potential tragedy in Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) hospital room, just as tensions flare elsewhere across Port Charles.

At General Hospital, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) will vent to Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) about their unpleasant new arrangement, but he’ll realize he must continue doing Portia’s dirty work to hang onto his job. Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will attempt to manipulate Giovanni "Gio" Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) by feeding him information that could turn him against Sonny — though Gio’s loyalty may not waver so easily.

Advertisement

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) will deliver urgent updates to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), likely tied to her ongoing investigation involving Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). Over in a risky undercover operation, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) faces mounting pressure from Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) to infiltrate Professor Henry Dalton’s (Daniel Goddard) circle and secure the research assistant spot. Although frustrated by the obstacles, Josslyn’s determination remains unshaken.

Meanwhile, Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) will also interact with Professor Dalton, whose unsettling behavior raises serious red flags. Josslyn may interrupt their meeting to protect Emma — and to further her own mission.

At the law office, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) will explode at Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for secretly arranging commitment papers. With Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) caught in the crossfire, the truth may finally emerge: Alexis might reveal that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) orchestrated the move as a legal maneuver to protect Kristina after her botched attempt to sabotage Ava Jerome's (Maura West) car.

Advertisement

Back at GH, Carly’s world will tilt when she bursts into Sonny’s room and witnesses something terrifying. After Sonny’s shady nurse attempted to inject him with a mysterious substance, he awoke just in time to resist. With Sonny potentially fighting back, there’s a real chance the nurse could end up unconscious — or worse. Carly may arrive right as Sonny struggles to survive this latest assassination attempt.

As General Hospital races toward another cliffhanger, lives are on the line and loyalties are tested like never before. With deadly threats looming and secrets unraveling, viewers won’t want to miss a second of the drama coming to Port Charles.