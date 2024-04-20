Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana called it quits after 14 years of marriage with an official statement on April 19th. An announcement concerning the divorce of Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana was released on the website of the former Greek Royal Family on April 19, 2024.

In a joint statement, it was disclosed that after being together for fourteen years the couple has decided to separate. Nevertheless, both made it clear in their official statement that they deeply appreciate and respect each other, and the years of marriage they've spent together.

Their intention is to perpetuate a life-long relationship of mutual respect, fostering deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live in Greece which both regard as home while staying an integral part of society.

How Long Were Prince Nikolaos And Princess Tatiana Married Before Filing For Divorce?

Prince Nikolaos got married to Princess Tatiana in August 2010. The bride borrowed the Antique Corsage Tiara that once belonged to Queen Anne-Marie. A number of royals attended the royal wedding including the prince's cousin, King Felipe with his wife Letizia, along with his aunt Queen Sofia of Spain, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, as well as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Netherlands.

The news of their divorce drops a few weeks after the thanksgiving service for King Constantine, the last king of Greece and Nikolaos' father. The former royal couple Prince Nikolaos, 54, and Princess Tatiana, 43, had attended the service together. They were spotted strolling in Windsor hand-in-hand along with other Greek royal family members this past February. Prince Nikolaos is the third child of the last King of Greece, King Constantine, and Queen Anne-Marie.

What Does Princess Tatiana And The Royal Family Have To Say About The Divorce?

Tatiana marked the day of their divorce announcement by sharing a selfie from Mount Lycabettus on her Instagram Story, captioning, “The quiet above the chaos of Athens - mountains, sea and city all in one breath. That is the magic of this city: its extremes and finding everything in between."

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece who were married for 14 years will continue to receive support from their family during their amicable divorce, as stated on their website.

