Did Prince Harry Change His Country Of Residence In Official Papers? Find Out As Sources Unveil The Documents

Prince Harry's official documents claim the change of residency for the first time after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States in 2020. The official paperwork retrieved by the media sources confirmed the changes, though the papers were dated June 6, 2023.

The date mentioned in the documents is around the same time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacated their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, U.K. The cottage still remains the duo's base, as they tend to stay there during their visits to London.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Adobe In The U.S.

After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to a two-bedroom cottage in California. While their son, Prince Archie, was born into the royal family, their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was born and will be brought up in California itself. Markle, too, was born in the U.S.

Earlier, in an interview with People Magazine, the Duke, too, revealed that he would want to be a citizen of America. Prince Harry said, "American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that is a high priority for me right now." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Though the prince was not clear about changing his residence at the time, he claimed that he loved his new home. "It's amazing. I love every single day," said the Duke.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Shares Picture With His Mother Princess Diana While On A Virtual Call At Travalyst's Annual Convening

Memories Of Frogmore Cottage

In the Netflix series Harry and Meghan, the couple recalls memories of their stay in the cottage as Markle is heard saying, "We were going through so many boxes, just literally looking at everything, going, 'Oh my gosh, this blanket I missed, that hat was so funny. Just taking it all in, and it really just gave us a chance to look back at our whole love story."

Prince Harry added, "We always saw Archie running around the garden at Frogmore Cottage and maybe jumping in the Queen's pond. That was all part of our future, and everything changed really, really quickly. We knew we were going to get some breathing space from this very painful experience that we'd been stuck in, but also, at the same time, it was really sad."

The Duke of Sussex made a quick visit to the U.K. to meet his father after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February.

ALSO READ: Is Prince Harry's US Visa Application Being Reviewed Because of His Memoir Spare? Find Out Here