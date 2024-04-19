Prince William Seen Out For Royal Duty For The FIRST TIME After Kate Middleton Announced Her Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William has returned to royal duty alone amidst Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. The Prince of Wales was seen fulfilling his first royal duty on April 18 after his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince made an appearance at various organizations that work to reduce food waste. He even showed his participation by joining the volunteers as they worked. This is what William’s day in West London and Surrey looked like.

Prince William out on Royal Duty

William was spotted out on a day scheduled with royal duties. He spent most of his day in Surrey and West London. This is the first official royal outing the Prince has been on since his wife, Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer. William busied himself by working with organizations that aim to minimize food waste.

Surplus to Supper was the first organization the royal went to. The organization's goal in Sunbury-on-Thames is to sort, repackage, and distribute unused food to community groups. William also attended another youth center with a similar goal, the center aims to distribute deliveries of surplus food they get to people in need.

The royal was very hands-on as he decided to put on an apron and join the volunteers in the kitchen. William helped the team of chefs to cook and prepare meals at the Surplus to Supper base at Sunbury Cricket Club.

Prince William's efforts to build a more environmentally friendly world are not unknown. Minimizing food waste is one of the most integral parts of his initiative, the Earthshot Prize. The initiative started by the Prince awards 5 winners a grant of £ 1 million to continue their environmental efforts. It is conducted annually and is planned to continue until 2030.

A volunteer named Rachel Candappa handed William get-well-soon cards meant for Princess Kate and King Charles. The Prince seemed to appreciate the gesture. "You're very kind, thank you very much," he thanked the volunteer.

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

On March 22, Kate Middleton appeared in a video message where she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Royal fans had been apprehensive about the Princess before the message because of her sudden disappearance. In the message, she revealed that she had undergone abdominal surgery and was now recovering from it. Kate shared that during her treatment, William had been "a great source of comfort and reassurance."

The announcement was made after Kate and William's children started their school break. Prince William decided to take time off by postponing his public duties to be by his wife's side. A spokesperson of Kensington Palace revealed that the Prince "will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."

Prior to Kate's announcement, it was disclosed that King Charles would be taking some time off from royal duties due to his own cancer diagnosis. Needless to say, the King is still recovering and receiving his treatment. In a statement released by Kensington Palace, it was revealed that the "swift intervention" by the King's team made it possible for the cancer to be diagnosed.

