How Many Children Does Lily Allen Have? Did Actress Reveals Say They 'Totally Ruined' Her Pop Stardom?

“I walked across an empty land, I knew the pathway like the back of my hand,” well we all know our way back home, somewhere familiar, our safe haven. Lily Allen captures feelings of belongingness in her music. A way of making us question even the smallest bits about our life. But the 38-year-old singer is not just a star child of Keith Allen and Alison Owen but also a singer-songwriter turned actress. Apart from penning down and singing a bunch of songs, she is a mother to two children. She shared Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose from her ex-husband Sam Cooper. The two are just 12 and 11 years old respectively. However, it is after so many years that Lily Allen gets candid about parenting. What does she say? Find out.

What did Lily Allen say about her children?

In an interview with Radio Times Podcast, Lily said to Kelly-Anne Taylor the host and presenter Miquita Oliver that, “My children ruined my career,” she then laughed showing that it was just a joke. She also added humorously, “I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it.” Lily also says one golden truth about life which is, one cannot have it all. Regarding that, the Smile singer said, “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.” The Elizabeth actress also opened up about her childhood trauma experiences. She said, “Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative. But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine.” Hence she feels the dire need to focus more on her children as she believes they can be well-rounded people. Her two daughters are adorable. They come from her marriage with Cooper who she married in 2011 and divorced in 2018. At present she is married to the Violent Night star David Harbour. since 2020. David Harbour and Lily Allen had dated since 2016 before tying the knot in 2020, sources suggest.

Is Lily Allen coming up with something new?

For those missing her and the tips she gives on parenting and life. The LDN singer is coming with her own podcast with friend Oliver called ‘Miss Me?’ It will be available on BBC sounds from March 14, 2024. As we wait for her to give us more real life advice, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

