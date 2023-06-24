David Harbour’s Weight Loss Journey: How He Lost 80 Pounds?

Celebrity weight loss journeys are always the talk of the town. We are all curious about how our favorite stars go through such amazing weight loss transformations. When the Season 4 of Stranger Things got released, fans couldn’t help but notice the amazing transformation of their favorite character Jim Hopper. David Harbour’s weight loss transformation stunned his fans and motivated them to incorporate exercise plans as well as diet plans and embark on a wellness journey. The actor has had a big reveal through his journey as a character on the show. In season 4 his character is imprisoned in a Russian prison and the actor went to great lengths to make his character look realistic. David revealed that he lost a whopping 75 pounds to stay true to his character on the show. Let’s dive deeper into David Harbour’s fitness routine and understand how he shed pounds.

Who Is David Harbour?

David Kenneth Harbour is a well-known actor who has performed in theater, television, and film. He was born in New York and graduated from Dartmouth College, New Hampshire with a degree in drama. He started his career with Broadway in 1999 and made his TV debut with the legal drama show Law & Order. David Harbour is well-known for his role as a CIA agent Gregg Beam in Quantum of Solace, and a police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. He is also famous for his roles in shows like Revolutionary Road and End of Watch. He has been nominated for various prestigious awards and is one of the most loved American actors.

David Harbour’s Profile

Real Name: David Kenneth Harbour

Birthday: 10th April 1975

Age in 2023: 48 years old

Occupation: Actor

Weight Before: David Harbour weighed 270 pounds at the end of Stranger Things Season 3

Weight After: He now weighs 190 pounds

Reduced Weight Loss: He lost 75 to 80 pounds

How Did David Harbour Gain Weight?

David has openly spoken to the media about his life and his struggle with weight. He explained how he was always a nerdy child. He was never into a sport or had anything athletic going for him. He has predominantly had a sedentary lifestyle which led to gaining much of the weight. It has been evident via research that a sedentary lifestyle can significantly contribute to weight gain. Inactivity can impact your weight and in turn overall health ( 1 ). Harbour only realized later in his 40s that a sedentary lifestyle could not be sustainable.

In one of Harbour’s interviews, he shared how he once attempted to sprint across a street when a car came into view, his body didn’t support that quick movement. This was when he realized that as a part of aging, he couldn’t run across any more. His knees were shot and he felt like he was carrying around a lot of weight. This is where his journey to a healthier lifestyle began, and he said that his weight loss journey has been an exciting ride for him.

Advertisement

How Did David Harbour Lose Weight?

While preparing for his role on Stranger Things, he began working out and moving towards a leaner body. A transformation like this requires major changes to your routine and daily activity. One of the major elements of the change was developing a healthy relationship with his body which would in turn lead to more confidence. David Harbour’s weight loss journey required a lot of determination, hard work, less food, and an updated fitness regimen. He had help from his personal trainer throughout his months of training and that made him feel motivated even more.

David Harbour’s Diet Plan

One of the key factors, when you are trying to lose weight, is managing your meals well. You are what you eat after all! David Harbour’s diet was majorly about intermittent fasting. Intermittent fasting basically involves eating and fasting on a regular schedule. He also did 24-hour fasts 2 days a week. An intermittent fasting diet mainly focuses on your meal timings rather than just what you eat. Research has shown that intermittent fasting can be helpful in managing weight ( 2 ). David also shared how he would initially eat a lot of unhealthy foods like burgers but eventually saw how a healthier diet switch started showing on his body. He then switched to eating more vegetables and less sugar. He still follows intermittent fasting and eats more vegetables as a part of his meals even after his transformation.

David Harbour’s Workout Routine

David Harbour’s workout routine included a mix of Pilates, resistance workouts, steady-state cardio, and muscle activation exercises. Given his aim was to have a leaner body Pilates did just the job for him. It worked to strengthen and lengthen the muscles, giving them a great tone. He also engaged in low-intensity running for about one or one and a half hours. The low-intensity running was helpful as it took care of his anxiety, and helped with breathing while still helping to lose the extra pounds. Running was his go-to stress-buster activity as it also helped “quiet the mind”. It gave him a break from the phone and constant stimulation and activity.

David Harbour’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Before:

Advertisement

After :

Conclusion

David Harbour's weight loss journey is bound to be inspiring given he lost more than 75 pounds! When it comes to celebrity diets and workouts, a lot of them may seem extreme or even impossible to try, however, David Harbour’s diet and workout regime are quite easy to replicate. It is a real change in routine that may be possible for people like you and me. Intermittent fasting and a good steady workout have been instrumental in his transformation. He has managed to bring about this change while building a healthy relationship with his body and taking care of his mental health. David has clearly focused on balance and taking care of both his physical and mental health through his weight loss journey. Even after his transformation, he continues to practice intermittent fasting and engages in regular exercises like walking and low-intensity running. These are lifestyle changes that can be sustainable and go a long way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow and Stranger Things' David Harbour on why he 'LOVES' India: It felt like being on Mars