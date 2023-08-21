'I don't know when she pees': Stranger Things actor David Harbour after seeing Taylor Swift perform for 3 hours

Actor David Harbour, known for his role in Stranger Things, recently shared his awe-struck experience after attending one of Taylor Swift's live concerts. In a candid revelation, Harbour humorously expressed his astonishment at Swift's incredible energy and stage presence, remarking, "I don't know when she pees." This candid observation sheds light on the impressive dedication and stamina that artists like Taylor Swift bring to their performances.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things season 5 to begin shooting soon? David Harbour reveals details

Swift's Thoughtful Gesture

On an episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Harbour opened up about the remarkable encounter with Taylor Swift. Prior to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) actors' strike, Harbour recounted Swift's endearing act of kindness. He humorously mentioned how he pulled some strings to secure tickets for his stepdaughter to the concert, but their attempt to meet Swift was thwarted as she had to leave immediately for a flight after the performance.

A Handwritten Note

Harbour went on to share the heartwarming details of the encounter. He revealed that during the concert's opening act, a woman appeared holding a handwritten letter addressed to him and his stepdaughter. The note, written on a unique type of stationery, left his stepdaughter in awe, rendering her momentarily speechless. Taylor Swift had crafted the note with care, assuring them that she would wave to them from the stage during her performance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: David Harbour’s Weight Loss Journey: How He Lost 80 Pounds?

Taylor's Enchanting Performance

David Harbour expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift's performance during the concert. He marveled at her stage presence and captivating energy, describing her as a "force of nature." Despite being from a different musical era himself, Harbour was deeply moved by Swift's dedication and ability to keep the audience engaged for a remarkable three-and-a-half-hour show.

Stranger Things Finale Tease

In addition to the heartwarming Taylor Swift encounter, Harbour also shared a glimpse into the highly anticipated conclusion of Netflix's hit series, Stranger Things. He tantalizingly hinted that the ending would be emotionally powerful and assured fans that the show's original characters—Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, and Mike—would receive significant and satisfying closure after their eight-year journey.

ALSO READ: 'I think it is time for it to end": Stranger Things actor David Harbour gives shocking revelation about USD 270 million Netflix show