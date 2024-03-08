Randeep Hooda shares how he landed his role in Extraction; praises co-star Chris Hemsworth

Randeep Hooda, known for his versatile acting prowess, is set to embark on a new chapter in his career with Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where he not only portrays the iconic freedom fighter but also makes his directorial debut.

During the trailer launch event in Delhi, Hooda opened up to Indiatoday.in about several firsts in his career journey. Among the topics discussed was his remarkable journey to securing a role in the Hollywood film Extraction, alongside stars like Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour.

Randeep Hooda spills beans on how he bagged role in Extraction

Recalling his journey into Extraction, Randeep Hooda, who portrayed the character of Saju, a former Para (Special Forces) Lieutenant Colonel, shared, "It was simply through an audition that I gave, which I'm not good at. I'm very thankful to the Russo Brothers and Sam Hargrave, the director, who chose me. I'm not very good at auditions. But, I got through it."

Delving into his role further, Hooda explained that while there was an option for him to take on a different part in the film, he opted for this particular role to challenge the prevailing international image of Indian actors primarily portraying non-action roles. He aimed to break away from stereotypes and showcase a different facet of Indian talent. Extraction offered him that platform, providing what he considers one of the most substantial roles any Indian actor has had abroad.

Advertisement

Hooda had high praise for his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth, describing him as great and highlighting his sense of humor despite his tough exterior. He emphasized Hemsworth's global appeal, portraying him as the epitome of a superstar who remains down-to-earth, humble, and genuinely kind-hearted. Hooda thoroughly enjoyed his time working alongside Hemsworth on the film.

Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, is an adaptation of the graphic novel Ciudad. It premiered on Netflix in April 2020.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia films beau Vijay Varma dancing at Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's wedding reception