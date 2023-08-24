Gran Turismo Movie Review: Neill Blomkamp's racing film is very immersive and gives an instant adrenaline rush

Plot:

Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a teenager, loves simulated car racing and is one of the best players to have played Gran Turismo. His father Steve Mardenborough (Djimon Hounsou) doesn't consider console gaming as anything substantial and prefers supporting Jann's brother who is into football, just like him. Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom) is a marketing executive at Nissan and pitches the idea of having the best Gran Turismo player to become a professional racer and represent Nissan. After a little hesitation, the board agrees to give the idea a shot, provided it is absolutely safe. Moore contacts Jack Salter (David Harbour), a former professional racer, to train the GT racers who were handpicked based on their gaming track record. Jack is apprehensive of any of the simulated racers to become professional racers but eventually agrees to put in an effort. Professional racing is very demanding and many of the gamers are not able to keep up with the demands of a racing athlete. Jann toils hard to find himself in the big races. His turbulent journey ahead forms the crux of the film.

What works:

Gran Turismo is thrilling, immersive and engaging. The film is high on adrenaline. The races are shot so well that it feels as though you are watching Formula 1. Neill Blomkamp is able to pack the entire story of Jann Mardenborough in just under 2 hours and 15 minutes. Everything from camera work to sound design is impeccable. Every arc in the film, be it Jann's relationship with his family, his girlfriend or his trainer feel just perfect. The fact that it is based on a real life story adds more weight to the narrative and helps to connect with the story more intimately.

What doesn't:

Gran Turismo's story lacks novelty. Yes, the treatment is new but the conflicts are pretty much like they are in other racing movies. A good part of the film is on the racing tracks so there may come a point when it just feels like way too much of racing. This may not be a concern for car racing enthusiasts but for others, it can feel slightly more.

Gran Turismo Movie Performances:

Archie Madekwe is exceptional as Jann Mardenborough. He carries the film on his able shoulders. His emotional breakdown scene in the hospital is simply brilliant.

Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore adds a lot of weight to the story. He is one interesting character in the film you don't know whether you are rooting for or not.

David Harbour as Jack Salter, famously known for his role of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, is the soul of the film. The journey of his character from someone you loathe to someone you end up loving is too beautiful.

Djimon Hounsou as Jann's father, Steve, is another character you'll end up loving. His confrontation scene with his son before the big race stands out of many other brilliant scenes in the film.

Never Have I Ever fame Darren Barnett, as Matty Davis, plays his part of Jann's shrewd co-racer at GT Academy turned acquaintance very nicely.

Every other actor in the film is well cast.

Gran Turismo Movie Verdict:

Gran Turismo is a film that will give you an instant adrenaline rush. It is very engaging, thrilling and immersive although there are conflicts which you may have seen before. This film should be in the bucket list of every car racing enthusiast and gamer.

Where And When To Watch Gran Turismo:

You can watch Gran Turismo at a theatre near you in India, from the 25th of August, 2023.