Randeep Hooda celebrates 4 years of debut American film Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth; fans react

Randeep Hooda is one of the extremely talented actors in the current generation. He has received worldwide acclaim for his nuanced and versatile performances in several films. The actor solidified his global presence after appearing in the much-celebrated film Extraction, co-starring Chris Hemsworth, directed by Sam Hargrave, and backed by the Russo Brothers.

Recently, the Swatantra Veer Savarkar actor walked down memory lane and shared stills from the film Extraction, featuring international stars. The post left netizens impressed who couldn’t stop hyping up the actor in the comments section.

Randeep Hooda drops stills from debut American film Extraction

Today, on April 24, a while back, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of stills from the 2020 release Extraction. The action-thriller directed by Sam Hargrave also starred Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour, among others.

In the film, Randeep was seen playing the role of Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Major. The actor’s debut Hollywood film was produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

While sharing the post, he wrote, “Saju, A symbol of Duty over Self! #4YearsOfExtraction #Saju #Extraction”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the actor’s comments section to laud him. A fan wrote, “I think no other Indian actor could have equalled the raw physicality of Hemsworth, to make the fight sequences believable like it did.. Hats off,” another fan wrote, “A character nicely played,” while a third fan expressed, “Your act was absolutely phenomenal in this Hollywood debut.” “An excellent Randeep!” wrote another dedicated fan.

In addition to this, a fan also suggested, “There should be a Saju spin-off where Saju now works for good guys. R&AW CIA whoever.”

Randeep Hooda on the bagging role in Extraction

In an interview with India Today earlier this year, the actor revealed how he bagged the role in the international film. He had said, “It was simply through an audition that I gave, which I'm not good at. I'm very thankful to the Russo Brothers and Sam Hargrave, the director, who chose me. I'm not very good at auditions. But, I got through it."

Extraction was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24, 2020. Many parts of the film were filmed in India.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan lauds Ajay Devgn’s ‘generosity’; recalls his wife telling him ‘Tera baap yeh tere liye nahi karega’