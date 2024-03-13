How Many Kids Does Jessie James Decker Have? Country Singer Opens Up On Motherhood And Talks About Newborn Son's Unique Name

The size of Jessie James Decker's family has increased! The country music artist and her spouse, former NFL star Eric Decker, recently welcomed a newborn boy into the world. The couple now have four children together. The joyful mother talked candidly about the unique name they gave their newborn baby, the pleasures and difficulties of parenthood, and more in an exclusive interview with People.

A Bundle of Joy Arrives

Blayze Eric Decker is the son that Jessie James Decker gave birth to on February 17, 2024. The singer, 34, told People, "We are so blessed and so grateful." "Our hearts are overflowing with love and joy."

Three children have already been born to the couple, who got married in 2013: son Eric Thomas II, age 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, age 8. The Decker family is thriving with even more love and laughter after the arrival of their newest member.

A Unique Name with Meaning

According to Decker, their family has a unique meaning behind the name Blayze. "We chose the name Blayze because it represents our journey and the fire that burns within our hearts for our children," she said. "It's a name that embodies strength, passion, and the unwavering love we have for our family."

The baby's middle name, Eric, pays homage to his father and forges a touching bond between him and his kid. Speaking on her husband's bonding with their infant, Decker said, "I can't wait to see him with our little Blayze. He is already such an amazing dad."

Embracing the Chaos of Motherhood

Although the couple is thrilled with their expanding family, Decker acknowledged that raising four kids is a difficult task. Shouting, "Motherhood is a beautiful chaos," she declared. "There are moments of pure bliss, and then there are moments where you feel like you're barely keeping your head above water."

Decker wouldn't have it any other way, despite the difficulties. "Every sleepless night, every tantrum, every mess – it's all worth it because I get to watch these little humans grow and learn and become their own amazing individuals," she said. "Motherhood is the greatest adventure of my life."

One thing is certain as the Decker family gets used to their new normal with baby Blayze: they are incredibly grateful and filled with love for the priceless gifts they have been given.

