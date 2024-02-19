Who Is Jessie James Decker's Husband Eric Decker? Everything To Know As Couple Welcomes 4th Child Together

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s family just got a little bigger as the couple have welcomed baby No. 4.

Back in August 2023, Decker who tied the knot with the retired NFL star in 2013 announced that she was expecting with a cheeky video showcasing her baby bump. At the time, she was taking in the view from a balcony in California before turning to the camera to debut her growing belly.

Who is Jessie James Decker's husband Eric Decker?

Eric Thomas Decker is an American former professional football player who played as a wide receiver for eight seasons in the NFL. He played college football and college baseball for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft. Decker played for the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans before a shooting at Rocori High School in Cold Spring, Minnesota. He was a three-sport athlete and was named the football team MVP twice.

In 2010, the Broncos signed Decker to a four-year contract. Decker led all NFL rookies in receptions in the preseason but did not see much action in the offense until late in the regular season. He contributed on special teams, recording seven tackles and returning 17 kickoffs for 429 yards. The Broncos started to mix Decker into the offense more towards the end of the season, with him completing his rookie season with six receptions and a touchdown.

In 2012, Decker had a successful season with 85 catches for 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished ranked 20th in the league in yards for wide receivers and had the second most touchdowns among wide receivers in 2012. Decker recorded eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, seven receiving touchdowns from Week 4 to Week 9, and two receiving touchdowns in Weeks 16-17 against the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. In the Broncos' Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens, he had six receptions for 84 yards.

In 2013, Peyton Manning's passing season was significantly impacted by Decker's performance. He had a career-high 87 receptions for 1,288 yards, both career highs, and 11 touchdowns. In Week 3, he had eight receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. In Week 7, he had eight receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 13, he had a career day with eight catches for 174 yards and four touchdowns, earning him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award. In Week 16, he had 10 receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. In the AFC Championship, he had five receptions for 73 yards. In Super Bowl XLVIII, the Broncos lost 43-8 to the Seattle Seahawks, with Decker being held to one reception for six yards due to tight coverage by the Seahawks' defensive backs.

In 2014, Decker signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract with the New York Jets. He made his Jets debut with five receptions for 74 yards in a 19-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders. In the season-finale, he had a career-high 10 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown. In Week 15, he had seven receptions for 100 yards in a 16-11 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Decker had 74 receptions for 962 yards scored and five touchdowns in the 2014 season. He started the season with a receiving touchdown in each of his first four games, and in Weeks 8-10, he had three consecutive games with a touchdown. In his most productive season, he caught 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2016, Decker was fined $9,115 for a late hit on Josh Shaw. He was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In three games, he had nine receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns. On June 6, 2017, the Jets informed him he would be either traded or released by the end of that week.

On August 26, 2018, Decker announced his retirement from the NFL.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker welcome their 4th child

Jessie James Decker announced the happy news on Instagram on Sunday. "Our beautiful boy is here. Denver Calloway Decker 8.7 2/9/24," she wrote in the caption.

Jessie's post featured a photo of herself in her hospital bed, with Denver nestled against her chest as Eric Decker gazed down at his newest child. A second photo showed the baby snoozing on a blanket while dressed in a zip-up romper decorated with a car and airplane print.

Jessie and Eric are already parents to sons Forrest and Eric, as well as daughter Vivianne. She said last month that her younger son Forrest had been writing love letters to the baby as he got ready to step into his new role as a big brother. Meanwhile, her older son Eric has become her protector.

"He tries to hold my hand when we're going up and down stairs or puts his hand on my back and gets worried, or he will not let me carry anything heavy because he's just paranoid," Jessie remembered. "He's like, 'I got it, Mom. I'll carry this.' "

Appearing on Today in November 2023, the country-pop singer confirmed that baby No. 4 was a boy when host Jenna Bush Hager asked about a recent Instagram post that many fans thought was a hint.

"Does that mean you're having a boy?" Bush Hager asked her. To which she replied, "I’m having a boy. Yup, we’re having another boy."

