The First Omen Trailer: Arkasha Stevenson’s Devilish Prequel Offers New Spin To Classic Horror Franchise

Nobody can perhaps make horror movies like Hollywood, and now 20th Century Studios is reviving the Omen series with a new movie called The First Omen. They just released a new trailer for the same, and the movie is coming to theaters early next month. Arkasha Stevenson, known for her work on FX's Legion, has directed the movie. The original movie from the 1970s was about a boy named Damien Thorn, who gets adopted into a family; but turns out to be the Antichrist, Satan's son. Let's take a moment and explore more details about the upcoming film.

What is First Omen about?

The plot of the film revolves around a young American woman sent to Rome to serve the church who encounters a darkness that shakes her faith. Uncovering a sinister conspiracy, she faces the threat of evil's birth. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, the film is inspired by David Seltzer's characters, with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, and Keith Thomas. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine produce, with Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan as executive producers.

When will the film release?

The First Omen from 20th Century Studios serves as a prequel to the iconic horror franchise. The film hits theaters exclusively on April 5, 2024. Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

Three sequels to The Omen have been made, with the latest remake starring Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles, released in 2006, portraying the roles of Robert and Katherine. 20th Century Studios is likely aiming for the possibility of producing additional installments, considering the cost-effectiveness of horror films, which often have lower budgets and can attract broad audiences.

ALSO READ: He Thought That Was Funny?’ Netizens Call Out Jimmy Kimmel For Name-Dropping Hailey Bieber During Oscars 2024 Monologue