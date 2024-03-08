How Many Times Did Steve Lawrence Appear At The Carol Burnett Show? Find Out As Host Pays Tribute To 'Close Friend' After His Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Upon hearing the saddening news of the demise of America’s one of the most loved and respected comedians, Steve Lawrence the whole industry was in shock. His fans mourned his death, while his loved ones prayed. Among the people who were downhearted the most, Carol Burnett had her own moments to remember.

Know what the former Variety host has to say in remembrance of her late friend.

Carol Burnett about Steve Lawrence

Carol Burnett, 63 was shocked when she heard about the demise of Steve Lawrence. Mourning the loss, she took to Instagram and posted a few memories of them together.

The Mama’s Family actress wrote a loving caption that made the fans emotional and join her while she prayed for Lawrence's soul to rest.

The Better Call Saul actress wrote, “Steve was one of my favorite guests on my variety show, appearing 39 times. He was also my very close friend … so close that I considered him ‘family.’ He will always be in my heart.”

Upon revisiting the stage memories through her post a few other stars, too joined her in her tribute post which was shared on Thursday on her Instagram account.

Amongst these famed personalities, Jane Lynch, an actress and a comedian was the one to comment and remember the late singer.

“What a talent. Rest now, Steve,” read the 63-year-old’s comment.

While a few comments showed a heartbroken emoji, fans remembered their favorite skit that Burnett and Lawrence had performed together.

One amongst the many fans wrote, “Whenever I think of Steve Lawrence I immediately think of your show. He was always a favorite guest. Wonderful singer and great in the sketches too. He and [Eydie] were wonderful!! R.I.P.”

Who besides Carol Burnett gave a tribute to Steve Lawrence

Steve Lawrence had appeared on Carol Burnett’s show for more than 30 times, after which the host even started considering him as her family.

While she paid her tribute with Lynch joining her, Seth MacFarlane, 50 was another star who had taken his thoughts to social media.

Tweeting on X (formerly Twitter) the Family Guy creator wrote “RIP Steve Lawrence— This guy has been a musical hero of mine for years. His effortless baritone and superb phrasing made the most difficult songs sound easy.”

The legendary singer Steve Lawrence died on 7 March 2024. As per the press release, he died due to complications caused by “Alzheimer's disease.” He was diagnosed with the same in 2019.

Before his death, the Grammy winner singer had written a letter to People in which he stated “I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and it’s in the early stages. I am being treated with medications under the supervision of some of the finest doctors in the field.”

“Fortunately, they have managed to slow down this horrific process. I’m living my life, going out in public and trying to spend as much time as possible with my family and friends while I am still able to engage and enjoy,” the Emmy-winning singer continued.

