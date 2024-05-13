Who Is UmaSofia Srivastava? Everything To Know About Miss Teen USA 2023 Amid Her Resignation

UmaSofia Srivastava made history by becoming the first Mexican-Indian from New Jersey to have been crowned Miss Teen USA. However her reign has not been without its difficulties, the young beauty shocked everyone by deciding to resign from her position as Miss Teen USA 2023. Her resignation comes just days after the resignation of Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt.

Who is UmaSofia Srivastava, Miss Teen-USA 2023?

UmaSofia Srivastava, born on June 5, 2007, comes from a mixed race of Mexican and Indian. She became the first entrant from New Jersey to become Miss Teen USA. She became the second consecutive Miss Teen-USA winner after Faron Medhi passed down her crown and responsibilities to her.

The passionate teen beauty aspires to become a UN ambassador. As per The Miss Teen USA, the 11th grader is currently working with Lotus Petal Foundation to provide aid to underprivileged children in India, by making basic amenities such as education, healthcare and nutrition accessible. She collected 1000+ books to donate to inner-city kids in New Jersey with the assistance of the Bridge of Books Foundation.

Srivastava wrote and illustrated her book titled, The White Jaguar, with the hope of inspiring people of all ages to accept their unique identity. The book at present is available in four languages, English, French, Hindi, and Spanish. The 17-year-old pianist runs her own blog site, named That's Fan Behavior. She started her blog channel after realizing her ardor for writing and safely expressing her view on being a woman of color.

Why did UmaSofia Srivastava resign from her position of Miss Teen-USA 2023

As shared, UmaSofia Srivastava's resignation comes just days after the resignation of Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt. On May 8, Miss Teen USA declared that Srivastava had officially stepped down from her crown duties. To clarify the matter, Srivastava took to her Instagram handle to explain her decision to step down from the position of Miss Teen-USA 2023.

She shared, “After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.” The 17-year-old though acknowledged that this was certainly not how she saw her reign but despite all this, she ensured that her fight for education and inclusion will continue. “While this was certainly not how I saw my reign coming to a close, I am excited to continue my advocacy for education and acceptance,” she wrote in the caption.

The 11th grader shared her plans of applying to colleges and continuing to be responsible for her success all alone. In her conversation with PEOPLE , she shared that resigning was definitely not an easy option to pick but the call was made after careful consideration. She stated, “It definitely was not my first choice [to resign]. Unfortunately, I can't say much more at this time. But I would like to say that it's a decision that took a lot of careful thinking — and ultimately, I'm excited to see what's next. I'm a junior in high school and I'm gonna be applying to colleges. So I'm excited to explore my future and find what makes me [me] again.”

The Miss USA organization, which manages both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, has been brought under scrutiny as Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, resigned from the organization citing mismanagement and hostile working conditions. Voigt even claimed that the toxicity took a toll on her physical and mental health and thus she was forced to resign from the title.

A similar case is anticipated to happen with Srivastava who resigned just days after. The social media director of the Miss USA organization, Claudia Michelle, also resigned from her job, approving allegations. Nonetheless, Srivastava remains optimistic as she pursues her dreams, and she works hard to get herself into her dream college.

