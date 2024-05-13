'Love You, Lance': Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Shares Emotional Post For Onscreen Dad After Heartbreaking Episode

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The 15-year-old actor Iain Armitage, who gained notoriety for playing Sheldon Cooper in the Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, said goodbye to both the television series and a member of his on-screen family.

After the penultimate episode of the CBS sitcom aired on May 9, Armitage, who has played the character since he was nine years old, took to Instagram on May 10.

Armitage shared two images on social media: one showed a touching scene from the show between Sheldon and George, and the other showed Barber taking a happy selfie in the background.

"Love you, George! Love you, Lance!!!" Armitage wrote in his caption, recognizing the importance of George's last appearance on the show before its May 16 finale.

Emotional episode of 'Young Sheldon' deals with Sheldon's father's death

In A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture, the main character of Young Sheldon, Sheldon Cooper, deals with a deep tragedy: his father George Cooper Sr. passed away suddenly from a heart attack. This tragic incident upends Sheldon's life and upends the basis of his emotional and familial environment. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Even while previous The Big Bang Theory revelations, that George had died when Sheldon was just 14 years old—may have prepared the audience for this turn of events, the emotional impact of seeing it play out on television is nevertheless profound. George Cooper Sr. gained complexity and warmth from Lance Barber's performance, which made Sheldon and the show's ardent fan base feel profoundly saddened by his passing.

Advertisement

Since taking on the role of Sheldon at the age of nine, Armitage has developed with the character, fully assimilating into Sheldon's world and developing a deep emotional bond with his made-up family dynamics. Sheldon's life takes a dramatic change when George Cooper Sr. passes away; it forces him to deal with difficult feelings and face his own death at an early age.

Viewers watch as Sheldon struggles with sadness and accepts his father's unavoidable death throughout the episode. This plot highlights the show's examination of topics like family, resiliency, and the human experience in addition to giving Sheldon's character more nuance. Even though George's dying was devastating, Sheldon's growth and development were accelerated, and this created the opportunity for additional investigation into his journey towards adulthood.

ALSO READ: Young Sheldon Season 7 Finale Teases Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik’s Cameo; See Pics

Zoe Perry also reflects on emotional reaction to George Cooper's death episode

The actress Zoe Perry, who plays Mary Cooper on Young Sheldon, was likewise profoundly touched by what transpired on May 9. Perry, 40, acknowledged that she knew George was going to die, but she was nevertheless surprised by the story's emotional resonance. When Perry looked back on her first impression of the script, she said that she found herself crying as she read passages that showed the Cooper family's anticipation and future plans contrasted with the shocking and heartbreaking news of George's death.

Perry found great personal resonance in seeing the characters' hope for fresh starts and the accomplishment of their goals unexpectedly dashed by the tragic loss of George. She highlighted the deep sense of loss and the idea of an unexpectedly broken future, highlighting the moving examination of loss and its far-reaching effects on the Cooper family. Perry's open observations demonstrate the plot's emotional richness and the deep influence it had on the actors who brought the characters to life.

Armitage reflects on seven years of Young Sheldon and looks ahead to future projects

Thinking back on his seven years with Young Sheldon, Armitage told PEOPLE how he felt about the show's ending and what he wanted to see happen next.

The program has had a significant influence on his life, as he acknowledged, saying, "It's been half my life, which is kind of wild to think about, but just so fun, so wonderful, and I couldn't have asked for a better way to grow up." Armitage expressed thanks for the chance to collaborate with such a talented group of people and share in their creative process.

Advertisement

In the future, Armitage said he would like to pursue parts that are different from his well-known depiction of Sheldon Cooper. He said he would be open to working on projects that offered a significant change from the CBS sitcom, as he was eager to push himself. It's strange, he said; after seven amazing years of getting to play this role, I'd want to do something that's simply totally different from Sheldon in every aspect.

Armitage stated that he was open to a variety of genres and styles and that he would be interested in independent films, action movies, or science fiction projects with original and unusual storylines. He underlined how excited he is to venture into uncharted territory and seize the chance to play parts that best represent his range as an actor. Armitage is thrilled about the idea of exploring new creative horizons and honing his craft, whether it's a drama in the vein of Big Little Lies or something completely different.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259: Will Aoi Todo Get Back His Powers In This Outing? Find Out