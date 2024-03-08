Steve Lawrence passed away at the age of 88, peacefully at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's disease, as confirmed by the family spokesperson, Susan DuBow. In 2019, Lawrence's Alzheimer's diagnosis led to the conclusion of his touring career, marking the end of a remarkable six and a half-decades in the public eye.

Lawrence was an iconic figure in the world of easy-listening crooners. He rose to prominence with his wife during the 1950s and 1960s as one half of the beloved duo Steve and Eydie. Alongside his wife of 55 years, the late Eydie Gormé, Lawrence captivated audiences with their immensely popular performances. It was also a lesser know fact that Steve Lawrence was a magician as well, he used to perform fro friends and family.

Renowned for his boyish charm, velvety vocals, and effortless charisma, Lawrence entered the entertainment industry as a teenager after winning a talent competition on Arthur Godfrey's CBS show and signing with King Records. Despite the rise of rock 'n' roll, Lawrence remained steadfast in his commitment to traditional crooning. Here's everything to know about the late singer, comedian and actor.

5 things to know about Steve Lawrence

Steve Lawrence's early life

Steve Lawrence, originally named Sidney Liebowitz, was born on July 8, 1935, in Jewish family in Brooklyn. From an early age, Lawrence displayed a remarkable talent for singing and performing. His passion for entertainment led him to begin singing professionally as a child, showcasing his vocal abilities in various venues. By the 1950s, Lawrence had gained significant popularity as a singer after getting hired by Steve Allens, marking the beginning of his career in the industry.

Steven and Eydie's music career

As a solo artist, Steve Lawrence achieved notable success, recording several hit songs that became synonymous with his name. Tracks such as Go Away Little Girl and Portrait of My Love solidified his position as a prominent figure in the music scene of the era. Go Away Little Girl achieved remarkable success, selling over one million copies and earning Steve Lawrence a coveted Gold record. Despite this notable achievement, a significant portion of Lawrence's musical career revolved around performances in nightclubs and on the theatrical stage.

Additionally, Lawrence formed a dynamic musical partnership with his wife, Eydie Gormé. Together, they captivated audiences with their harmonious blend of voices, recording numerous albums and performing in concerts and television specials. Together they were billed as 'Steve and Eydie.'

Steve Lawrence's shows and movies

In addition to his musical pursuits, Steve Lawrence ventured into the world of acting, demonstrating his versatility as a performer. He appeared in a variety of television shows and films, showcasing his ability to tackle both comedic and dramatic roles efficiently. Throughout his career Lawrence appeared in several movies like Awake, The Dreamsters: Welcome to the Dreamery, The Christmas Pageant, Hot in Cleveland, Phillips, The Cleaner, Two and a Half Men, The Yards, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and more.

Steve Lawrence made frequent television appearances, becoming a familiar face to audiences across the nation. He graced the screens of variety shows, talk shows, and game shows, where his singing talent and charismatic personality shone brightly. Lawrence often shared the spotlight with his wife, Eydie Gormé. Over the years, they became the most beloved couple in the entertainment industry.

Awards and Recognition

Steve Lawrence's contributions to the entertainment industry were duly recognized with numerous awards and accolades. He received prestigious honors such as Grammy Awards for his outstanding recordings, acknowledging his exceptional talent as a vocalist. Furthermore, Lawrence was immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his impact and lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

Steve Lawrence personal life

Steve and Eydie met in the 1950s at Hanson Drug Store. They got married on December 29, 1957, in Las Vegas. They had two sons: David, born in 1960, who was a composer and worked on the score for High School Musical, and Michael, born in 1962, who sadly passed away at age 23 due to a heart condition. Despite being diagnosed with a slight heart irregularity earlier, Michael seemed healthy. When he died suddenly in Atlanta in 1986, Frank Sinatra arranged for Lawrence and Gormé to fly to New York to be with their other son, David. They took a break from touring for a year after Michael's death. Gormé passed away in 2013 after a brief illness.

Back in 2014, Steve Lawrence released a Valentine's Album at 78, for his late wife Eydie Gormé. Lawrence released an album titled When You Come Back to Me Again, a tribute to his late wife, Eydie Gormé, who passed away that on passed away in 2013. The 10-song album served as a heartfelt commemoration of their decades-long musical partnership. Featuring a selection of classic songs, Lawrence poured his emotions into each track, capturing the essence of love, loss, and remembrance. When You Come Back to Me Again received critical acclaim for its touching tribute and celebrated the remarkable legacy of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé.