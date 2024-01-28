How Old Is Madonna's Daughter Mercy James? Pop Star Sings Happy Birthday To 'Beautiful African Queen' During Sold-Out Concert

Madonna, the iconic singer, took birthday celebrations to a whole new level as she surprised her daughter Mercy on her 18th birthday during a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The crowd joined in, creating a magical moment as they collectively sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to the unsuspecting teenager.

The pop sensation led the entire arena in celebrating Mercy's milestone, with the young birthday girl standing center stage surrounded by Madonna's dancers. The heartfelt rendition ended with applause, and Madonna, expressing gratitude, brought her daughter to the side of the stage, proclaiming, "Look at this queen! That's what a beautiful queen looks like."

A toast to adulthood

In a playful moment, Mercy was handed a lit candle, and Madonna encouraged her to make a wish. The 18-year-old closed her eyes, took a moment, and blew out the candle, prompting cheers from the lively crowd. Madonna, holding a drink, jokingly offered a sip, quickly adding, "Oh no, 18's not the drinking age here."

Mercy then took a seat at the piano, showcasing her musical talents, a skill she often demonstrates during Madonna's tour. As the audience clapped, Mercy grabbed the microphone, expressing her love to the crowd. Embracing her daughter, Madonna proudly declared, "That's my girl."

Madonna's heartfelt Instagram post

In another heartwarming gesture, Madonna shared a touching tribute to Mercy on Instagram. The post featured a photo montage of the young artist gracefully playing Erik Satie’s ‘Gnossienne No.1’ on the piano.

Madonna's Instagram caption reflected her admiration for Mercy, describing her as a beautiful African Queen and a young woman who surprised everyone. The pop icon highlighted Mercy's humility, kindness, and responsible nature, emphasizing her daughter's role in everyday tasks, from clearing the dinner table to expressing gratitude.

A multi-talented sensation

Madonna went on to commend Mercy's artistic and musical abilities, marveling at her piano skills and her talent behind the camera. The proud mother expressed her astonishment at the woman Mercy has become, describing her as poised and radiant and a true artiste.

In her birthday wishes, Madonna encouraged Mercy to embrace life's opportunities, likening the world to an oyster waiting to be devoured. Despite their shared dislike for shellfish, Madonna assured her daughter that the world is ready to be conquered. The heartfelt Instagram post concluded with a celebratory note, "To eat it whole!!! To slay it." Happy 18th, Mercy!

