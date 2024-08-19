‘I Became The Kid’: Jeremy Renner Shares How His Daughter Got More Independent After Taking Care Of Him Post Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner came close to death when he got run over by a 14,300-lb. Snowplow, leaving him fatally injured with multiple broken bones and cuts. Despite being bedridden, the actor had nothing to worry about as his 11-year-old daughter Ava was by his side through and through. In an interview with Parents, the actor talked about the role reversal between him and Ava amid his recovery.

"I became the kid for the first six months. My daughter had to take care of me," he said. "There was something quite beautiful in that role reversal." He explained how he taught his daughter the lesson of resilience through his recovery journey and revealed that the experience made his daughter mature. “She had to grow up in a lot of ways,” he added.

The unfortunate incident took place during a family vacation in 2023. The Avengers actor was helping a family member remove a stuck vehicle from the snow and got run over by a heavy snowplow. In the aftermath, the actor endured 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, and significant chest trauma from the ordeal.

During the interview, the actor also revealed that his love for Ava, whom he shares with Ex Sonni Pacheco has “only amplified” after his recovery. Although as a father he’ll always guide her, “teach her how to love, how to be strong, how to overcome,” after the experience their conversations have become more adult.

"My love is deeper, my conversations with my daughter are more adult. I now struggle to find the fun, goofy dad version that I was when she was 4 or 8," he added. After going through massive physical struggles and changes, Renner finds it difficult to muster the “jungle gym” energy. But his daughter is old enough to understand that he doesn’t need to.

"Now that she’s older there is a lot more communication involved. I try to keep her accountable and responsible, and have her do more grown-up things," he added. Renner revealed how all her life he pampered her but now he’s teaching her “different things to cook,” how to be mindful of people, and how to take care of herself.