'I Become A Better Storyteller': Matthew McConaughey Says Being Dad Made Him ‘Act Better’

Matthew McConaughey has confessed that his role as a father of three has allowed him to dig deep as an actor. The 54-year-old actor resides in Los Angeles with his wife Camila Alves McConaughey and children Levi (15), Vida (14) and Livingston (11). In an interview with People the actor said his kids have "made me a better actor." Interacting with the kids has improved his storytelling skills since he often needs to simplify complex roles for them. The perspective this brings has shaped his career and creativity as an artist.

Being a dad of three has soared Matthew McConaughey's artistry

McConaughey hands all the credit to being a father as he says his kids have helped him be a better artist and actor. Getting to tell stories to his kids has reportedly sharpened his storytelling skills since they're constantly experiencing things for the first time and asking innocent questions.

"And so this taught me to be a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in," McConaughey continues. The Interstellar star realized as his kids grew up he never worked on an age-appropriate project for them.

"And so this taught me to be a better storyteller to tell my kids about a good guy, a bad guy and a monster in this, to tell them the parable of the story I was in," McConaughey continues. The Interstellar star realized as his kids grew up he never worked on an age-appropriate project for them.

McConaughey notes that as a parent, you watch a lot of what your kids watch. A realization dawned on him that he had never worked on an animated film before. After seeing the idea and enjoying doing voice work he became interested in exploring this new genre of filmmaking. Being a parent and wanting to engage in projects that resonate with himself and his kids influenced this shift in perspective.

McConaughey would choose to figure his life out again

McConaughey eventually signed on to star in Sing, an animated film released in 2016. His co-stars in the film include Reese Witherspoon as Buster Moon the koala, along with Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson.

"They found it really cool," he recalls of his three children. "I remember sitting at the premiere with them listening and telling me, 'Hey, that sounds like ...' and they had that moment where they looked at the screen and audio, and then looked at me sitting next to them and did the math."

"Oh, I wouldn't tell him. Instead, I would let him figure it out like I did," the star, known for his work with the Just Keep Living Foundation as well as the Greenlights Grant Initiative, says. "Take feeder roads off the highway. Make yourself confused, frustrated, lost, and get over it," he continues.

