Who Was California Soul Singer Marlena Shaw? Find Out About Her Life Amid Her Death At 81
Legendary soul and Jazz vocalist, Marlena Shaw, the singer who gave various hits has passed away at 81. She was a beloved icon for many who admired her hit songs like California Soul.
The world of jazz lost a musical genius who reigned in the hearts and minds of many generations of listeners since the 1960s. Marlena Shaw was a beloved figure in the world of Jazz music and has had an everlasting influence in the world of music at large including the new age hip-hop artists, who drew inspiration from her music and made their own in the new genre.
Legendary singer Marlena Shaw dies at the age of 81
Marlena Shaw was a name that was known to any passionate listener of jazz music. The legendary singer had an illustrious career that spanned decades and created an enduring legacy that became intertwined with pop culture at large due to the appearance of her songs in many advertisements as well as popular films.
The legendary singer passed away at the age of 81 on January 19, 2024. The news of her passing was shared by her daughter Marla Bradshaw in a Facebook video that she posted.
“It’s with a very heavy heart for myself and my family that I announce that our beloved mother, your beloved icon and artist Marlena Shaw has passed away today at 12:03,” Marla Bradshaw said in the video. She added, “She was peaceful. We were at peace.”
The cause of death was not revealed by the family but Bradshaw did reveal that the legendary singer passed away while listening to some of her favorite songs, which must come as a solace to many of her fans all over the world.
Marlena Shaw’s prominent career in Jazz and Soul music
Marlena Shaw was a prominent name in the world of Jazz and Soul music who reigned supreme for decades starting right from the beginning of her career in the 1960s when she started her career by singing in jazz clubs.
She grew in stature in the industry when she was signed by Chess Records in 1966 with whom she released two albums, Out of Different Bags and The Spice of Life. It was in the second album, which was released in 1969, in which her most popular song to date California Soul was featured. The hit song, which was originally performed by The Messengers but was later covered by Shaw proved to be an enduring piece in Marlena Shaw’s illustrious career.
The song is still heavily sampled and finds its place in many TV commercials as well as films like The Italian Job or Matthew McConaughey’s hit film The Lincoln Lawyer.
