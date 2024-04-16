'It's Not Matthew McConaughey': Reese Witherspoon Jokes About Sweet Home Alabama's Josh Lucas Being Mistaken For Interstellar Actor

Being the main character of the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama, Reese Witherspoon wants to dispel a few myths regarding her leading man. She says, "All I want to say about Sweet Home Alabama is that it's not Matthew McConaughey," addressing fans who confuse McConaughey for Josh Lucas, her genuine co-star.

"I am aware that many believe it to be Matthew. Everyone comes up to me and says, 'Are you in Sweet Home?'" says Matthew, without fail. "And I'm not." The September 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama, which also features Patrick Dempsey, got its name from the same-titled Lynyrd Skynyrd song.

Reese Witherspoon's Film Success And On-Set Stories

The film grossed over $35 million on its first weekend of release and generated over $130 million domestically during its whole run in theaters. Despite having a $30 million budget, it earned an extra $53 million at the global box office.

The movie centers on Witherspoon's Melanie, a well-known designer in New York who has to return to her hometown to convince her ex-husband to file for divorce so she may marry again. Witherspoon states that she and McConaughey have collaborated on three other projects despite not working on this movie together.

"Matthew and I have worked together on three films, but he's not in Sweet Home Alabama," she remarks, referring to Sing, Sing 2, and Mud.

Reese Witherspoon's Journey: Oscars, Entrepreneurship And Milestones

The 48-year-old Nashville native, who debuted her Draper James line in 2015 and the media company Hello Sunshine in 2016 and won an Oscar for her performance as June Carter, talked with PEOPLE for the 50th anniversary edition of Walk the Line in 2005, sharing her experience of being featured on the cover for the first time.

"When I was on the cover, it was surreal — you can't believe it's happening," she relates. "It's comparable to finding your name in a crossword puzzle. It's because my name is long on vowels."

