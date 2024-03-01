From Matthew McConaughey to Jesse James; Learn About Sandra Bullock Dating History Throughout the Years

Sandra Bullock has had a great love life just like her romantic movies. Speaking of Sandra Bullok's marriage she had truly been along with one guy for a long period.

The Lost City star is known for choosing her movies wisely, a similar trait she shows while choosing her partners. Among Sandra Bullock's boyfriends, a few have almost gotten to the stage of an engagement, while some of Sandra Bullock relationships didn't work well enough.

There have also been days when the Speed actress had to face harsh reality but that didn't stop her from loving herself and finding a new person again. Here are the details of her boyfriend's and Sandar Bullock's dating history.

Sandra Bullock's Dating History

1. Tate Donovan

Speaking of Sandra Bullock's boyfriend, Tate Donovan comes first in any person's mind. The two met during the shooting of the 1992 movie Love Potion No. 9. Tate Donovan was one of the most famous Sandra Bullock relationships, she ever had.

It is said that they dated for almost three years and later got engaged. However, the couple called it quits soon. The actress was introduced to Jennifer Aniston through this relationship.

During an interview that was taken in 2020, the Miss Congeniality star jokingly said to Aniston, “We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being. ”

Expressing about Tate Donovan, she further stated “We both partook of Tate. … Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both."

2. Troy Aikman

Every girl has a strong man in her life, in Sandra Bullock's dating history, Troy Aikman was this man. The NFL star and a former Dallas Cowboys QB, Troy Aikman was one of Sandra Bullock's boyfriends.

Although the Bird Box actress has never admitted to her relationship with Aikman, it is said that the couple first met in 1995.

Following the divorce from Sandra Bullock ex-husband Jesse James, the actress again was linked with the QB.

3. Matthew McConaughey

The star takes place in the list as Sandra Bullock's boyfriend with a high profile. Matthew McConaughey was a co-star with Bullock in the movie A Time To Kill.

Although the two have only spoken about their love for each other after they split, the Interstellar actor and The Proposal actress have been dating secretly from 1996 to 1998.

While talking to Cosmopolitan in an interview done in 2003, Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend was brought up, to which she stated, “It’s the work we both put in. There’s a great amount of respect and love.”

Further talking about the relationship, Bullock stated, “I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine — he could be married — I know we would stay close.”

Throughout the years, the two have stayed friends. The Oscar-winning actress even looks at Camila Alves, McConaughey’s wife as her best friend.

4. Bob Schneider

Another of Sandra Bullock's boyfriends is the musician Bob Schneider. The two dated for almost three years while maintaining a very low-key relationship. There isn't much available on how close they were, Bullock has stated “It’s something I learned through trial and error.”

The Oscar-nominee actress during her interview with Cinema.com in 2000 stated “As celebrities go, Bob and I have a very low-key relationship.”

5. Ryan Gosling

The two stars were together as costars in the movie called Murder by Numbers. They became a pair in the year 2002 and lived together for around a year.

Since we are talking about Sandra Bullock's boyfriends, the Drive actor about being in a relationship with her has stated that she was one of the “greatest girlfriends of all time.” The La La Land star stated this in a 2011 interview with The Times.

Similarly, speaking of Sandra Bullock's relationships, a Cosmopolitan reporter in an interview in the year 2003 asked the two-time Oscar winner if she and Ryan Gosling were just friends. To which she replied “If you were to add the word ‘just,’ it would probably be a bit of a lie. So I’d say we’re friends.”

6. Jesse James

Jesse James was the best part of Sandra Bullock's dating history. He was her husband for a good long period. Even though together as a couple the two faced a lot of trouble and issues, they were known to solve all of their matter privately and together.

The Gravity actress met Jesse James, who is also the West Coast Choppers founder at the time she was visiting the set of his show called Monster Garage.

The couple were married from 2005 to 2010. Speaking of Jesse James, Sandra Bullock marriage, the couple faced a lot of ups and downs but they tackled every challenge together.

However, during this period itself, the Demolition Man actress discovered that Jesse James was unfaithful.

James was accused of infidelity with a lot of women. Also in March 2010, multiple of Jesse James' girlfriends came forward claiming that they had had an affair with him.

During a 2011 appearance on ABC News, the founder admitted to being an unfaithful husband and cheating on Bullock throughout their relationship.

Forwarding to 2017, while talking to the Daily Mail James stated “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah”

He further claimed “I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s the end of the story.”

The couple got divorced in June 2010.

This Sandra Bullock relationship also made her a proud mother, as during the marriage both Jesse and Sandra were about to adopt a boy named Louis. But in January 2010 Bullock finished the adoption process alone and as being a single parent.

Later on, Sandara Bullock even adopted a girl named Laila, in December 2015.

7. Chris Evans

He was one of Sandra Bullock’s boyfriends, who was a younger one. The two first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in the year 2012. Chris Evans is 17 years younger than Bullock.

During one of his interviews, the Captain America star stated that Sandra Bullock was his childhood crush.

Talking to Playboy magazine he said “I used to be in love with Sandra Bullock when I was growing up. Sandy B. was my girl.”

He further expressed “I remember seeing ‘Speed’ when I was in seventh grade and just thinking, ‘that’s her.'”

Soon after they met during the ceremony, the two might have started dating. However, it is still unclear what their relationship status ever was.

8. Bryan Randall

The two met when Bryan was hired to take pictures of her son’s birthday party. Randall and The Unforgivable star soon fell into a romantic relationship.

When we talk about Sandra Bullock's dating history this has to be counted. They both made their appearance at the red carpet as a couple at one of Bullock’s movies called Our Brand Is Crisis.

During an episode of Red Table Talk, The Net actress stated “I found the love of my life.” she further exclaimed “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”

However, Bryan died on 5 August 2023 after battling with ALS for three years.

