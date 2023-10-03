‘He sees the road map for young male actors...': When Timothée Chalamet opened up about his friendship with Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey

Timothée Chalamet is one of the rising Hollywood stars who has made his mark after being associated with some of the biggest projects that everyone could only dream about. As the road was hard for the actor, he once got acting advice from another Hollywood versatile actor, Matthew McConaughey. They both worked in Christopher Nolan ’s sci-fi epic, Interstellar. Chalamet was 18 years old during the filming of the movie and he played the character Tom, the teenage son of the main lead Joseph Cooper, played by Matthew McConaughey.

Timothée Chalamet shared about his friendship with Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey

The actor started working at a very young age and soon began to make his mark on the basis of his capabilities. As per the LA Times , Timothée Chalamet shared about seeking advice from Matthew McConaughey after filming Interstellar. He struck up a friendship with him and said he has reached out to him for career guidance on numerous occasions. “I think he sees the road map for young male actors and traps of Los Angeles,” said the Dune 2 actor.

Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey also guided Timothée in the right direction and explained to him to be serious towards the press and pre-production stages. “He’s always tried to guide me in the right direction, as far as going about press or approaches to pre-production. He wants me to take it seriously and do it in the right way,” said the actor.

Where will Timothée Chalamet appear next?

The actor is all set for the sequel of his previous sci-fi movie, Dune. The talented actor Timothée Chalamet will be seen in Dune Part 2 reprising his role opposite Zendaya as Paul Atreides. The sequel movie will see his character unite with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against those who destroyed his family, as per the synopsis released. Chalamet’s character has to choose between “the love of his life” and the fate of the universe to prevent a “terrible future” only he can see.

The movie was supposed to come out on Nov. 3, 2023, but Dune Part 2 will now be released on March 15, 2024, in theaters.

