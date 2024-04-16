'We Were Comfortable': Matthew McConaughey Reflects On Equation With Kate Hudson On How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Set

Speaking candidly, Matthew McConaughey discussed his relationship with Kate Hudson while filming How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. In an interview with People to commemorate the magazine's 50th anniversary, the Oscar winner discussed some of his most well-known parts, including his time as the romantic comedy heartthrob. He remembered getting to know his co-star before the movie's premiere.

"It was around that time that I remember we met on the Paramount lot, and those casting couches, you know, you want to see the chemistry between the two leads, especially in romantic comedies," he recalled. "You wish to observe the quality of the jive's quality. We are not going to read the entire script. We're not following scripts."

McConaughey On Chemistry With Hudson In How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

"We were comfortable with each other right away, and we jacked with each other, busted each other's chops, and we laughed a lot," he said. A brief exchange of rock and roll ensued, with someone saying, "Hey, this could be some heavyweight fun." And to the extent that it succeeded, I believe that's why I was cast."

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days centers on journalist Andie Anderson (Hudson), who persuades her boss that she can get a man to leave her in 10 days in an attempt to write beyond the parameters of what is acceptable for a women's magazine. On the other hand, Conaughey's persona, Ben Barry, bets with his colleagues that he can win a woman over in ten days since he is so confident in his love skills. When the two cross paths, their plans go sour.

McConaughey Praises Lopez In The Wedding Planner

He said she always nailed the scenario, adding, "I've never seen someone be able to choreograph something so cleanly and clearly and actually hit the coordination of a scene." "That woman is a worker; she knows what she wants to accomplish and goes above and beyond to make it happen."

Steve and Mary are portrayed by McConaughey and Lopez in The Wedding Planner. They had the most magical evening together after he saved her from an almost fatal collision. However, Mary soon learns that Steve is getting married to Fran Donelly (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras), a client she helped organize her wedding.

