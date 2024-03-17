'I Cannot Wait To Have Kids': 20-Year-Old JoJo Siwa Reveals She Has Already Found Sperm Donor

JoJo Siwa, who turns 21 in May, opened up about embracing motherhood in the coming years. Siwa revealed that she has already found a sperm donor for her kids and will introduce her children to the world in the coming years. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, the YouTube sensation claimed, “One day, I want to have a great little family.”

What Did JoJo Siwa Say About Having Kids?

In talks with E! News, Siwa shared, “I cannot wait to have kids. I got my three kids’ names picked out—Freddie, Eddie and Teddie.” She further continued, “Got a sperm donor lined up and all! We’re ready! Just gotta be patient.” The pop star revealed that the process would take a couple of years.

JoJo Siwa came out as gay in 2021, while she openly dated Kylie Prew and Avery Cyrus. Siwa said that Jenna Dewan and Demi Lovato made her realize that she might be attracted to women. The singer, too, claimed that she knew that she might like women after being grossed out while imagining having sex with her then-boyfriend.

Talking of the two ladies, the pop icon said, “[Dewan] did a really great ‘Magic Mike’ number [on ‘Lip Sync Battle’],” she recalled. “I pretty much watched it every day/ Little me, she didn’t know she was gay.” As for Lovato, Siwa shared, “Lovato’s song, Cool for the Summer, worked like Gay Awakening.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is JoJo Siwa Ready For Her Future Children? Here’s What SYTYCD Judge Said About Baby

JoJo Siwan’s Early Life And Career

The 20-year-old star rose to fame after appearing on Dance Moms in 2015. Siwa was selected for the team and participated in the show. In 2016, the pop icon released her songs Boomerang and I Can Make You Dance, which were viewed over 950 million times and had over 5 million likes. By 2018, Vivid Seats had released the list of top artists, with Siwa’s name topped in the Breakout Artist of the Year Category.

In 2019, the singer went on tour, performing in 52 cities in the U.S. and Canada. The following years were considered boons for the YouTube sensation, and in 2022, JoJo was honored with the title of Game Changer of the Year.

ALSO READ: Shakira Opens Up About Her Relationship With Gerard Pique In An Interview;Reveals She Sacrificed Career